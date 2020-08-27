Transcript: New Orleans defensive back Keith Washington II training camp interview - Thursday, Aug. 27

New Orleans Saints Defensive Back Keith Washington II

Training Camp Video Call with New Orleans Media

Thursday, August 27, 2020

What's this process been like for you in training camp, just kind of getting your feet wet in the NFL after this kind of weird summer that everybody went through?

"It's definitely been challenging, but every day you just go out there and give it your best and I'm constantly learning. It's a good thing I've got a lot of veterans on this team just helping me and pushing me every day, but it's definitely been a challenge. Every day is a new day."

Has there been anybody in particular that you have been kind of leaning on as a veteran?

"Yeah, guys like all Malcolm Jenkins, Janoris Jenkins, even Jameis Winston on the offensive side of the ball. A lot of guys have helped me a lot through these days of camp."

Obviously, with the position group in the secondary, it's really deep, a lot of talented players. Do you feel more pressure to kind of show out in training camp knowing you won't have preseason games because you have got such tough competition?

"I knew coming into this that we weren't going to have any preseason games. I knew it was going to be a challenge anyway. It's the NFL, everybody is a professional so every day is a challenge. But, every day you just got to go out there, do what your coach tells you to do, compete and you lay it all on the line and everything will fall in place."

What are some of the biggest adjustments you've had to make coming into the Saints defense and how does the Saints defensive style either complement or not complement your skillset?

"Some of the big adjustments are just learning where your help is. In college, most of the time I was just going out there lining up against the best guy and just covering him pretty much on my own. It's a team defense so once you learn where your help is and just learn the different principles of the defense that will make playing ball a lot easier."

You just talked about some of the teammates you have that have been helping you, but today, for example, AG (Aaron Glenn) was working with you on the side. What's that been like learning from him?

"He's a guru, man. He's been coaching me hard every day, giving me all the little things that I need to do to help myself become a better cornerback and a better football player. It's been a blessing to have a coach like that to help me out through this process."

What did he tell you today?

"Just little football techniques and stuff that he knows and that he used when he was playing that can help benefit me when I'm on the field."

How much do you think you've grown just in these last couple weeks, where would you kind of put yourself from the start of training camp to now?

"I (Would) say I've grown a lot, just from a football standpoint. Like I said, just knowing how to play football and where to be at and just learning even new techniques that I didn't know before. So every day there's something new that you could learn in this game. I feel like I've learned a lot, but I've still got a long way to go."

When you're out there first starting out. Like, where is your confidence at there and how do you kind of keep that up if things aren't going great right off the bat?

"Man, I play cornerback so anytime you play cornerback in football, especially in the NFL, you've got to be confident in yourself, man, you're going get beat sometimes. Sometimes you're going to give up a touchdown, but you've got to have that next play mentality and I carry that a lot. I'm very confident in myself and my abilities and if you make a mistake you've got to shake it off and bounce back."