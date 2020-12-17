Transcript - Marshon Lattimore Conference Call 12/17/20 | Week 15 vs. Chiefs

New Orleans Saints Cornerback Marshon Lattimore

Video Call with New Orleans Media

Thursday, December 17, 2020

On Patrick Mahomes, you were in the same draft class. I mean, you went back to back in the draft. I guess, what do you remember about that way back when? And did you talk with him at all or anything?

"No, I don't really know him like that."

What are you seeing from him now on tape when you're game-planning for him?

"He's a great quarterback. That we have to defend and we've just got to be at the top of our game. He's a great quarterback."

It's obviously holiday season, I was wondering if you had a favorite Christmas gift that you've ever received. And the reason behind that favorite Christmas gift or it could be worse you know, whatever you're feeling?

"Growing up, I did not really have too many good Christmases. So, the best one I could remember (was when) I was really young, like five years old. And my mother won a game and won a lot of money. And we got everything we could ask for. That was probably my best Christmas."

If you're like, locked up with Tyreek Hill, how much are you just like, kind of aware of his speed as a player and do you feel like you can match up with that?

"C'mon man. What do you think, man. I think I can. He's fast, yeah we know. It's football at the end of the day. I feel I'm a great corner and he's a great receiver. It's a matchup."

I don't know if you've heard the stories over the years that the Saints had you and (Patrick) Mahomes, they were trying to decide between you two on their board and then the Chiefs made their decision easy for them. Are you obviously glad the way things work out and you're here to face him for the first time?

"Yeah, everything worked out for the best. He's over there doing his thing, I'm over here doing my thing. So, everybody won, I feel like. And yeah, I'm excited to play him because he's one of the great up and coming quarterbacks. And of course, it's always an honor, you know, to go out there and play against great competition, you know. So you know, our game is going to be way up, and you know, we're going to be ready for him."

I know you had a list of the 10 teams that passed on you, is this last team you still have to cross off?

"It is, but you know, I didn't really talk with Kansas City. So, I knew I wasn't going there. It was sort of like, you know, that first year, like the top seven teams, that I felt like I could have went that was on my list. But of course yes."