Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Transcript - Marcus Davenport Conference Call 12/17/20 | Week 15 vs. Chiefs

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport talks Week 15 prep, new hairstyle prior to the Saints Week 15 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 20, 2020.

Dec 17, 2020 at 12:24 PM
New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints Defensive End Marcus Davenport
Video Call with New Orleans Media
Thursday, December 17, 2020

I like the hair, where did that come from? Because it wasn't just you, it was a lot of the defensive line and some went further than others?
"It was kind of an interesting thing. We had just been talking about it one day, and I kind of told them, I would do it. And I don't think they necessarily expected it. And just as soon as I actually got some supplies, I just dyed my whole head. So eventually it became a thing where they were just talking about buying in. And this was more of a joke, but for me, it was just a change I decided to make and just something new."

Are you keeping it?
"Yeah, well, it's like my whole head. So, I'm a little stuck right now. I don't want to lose my hair just yet."

I was wondering if you could tell me since it is the holiday season, what is the best Christmas gift that you have ever received? Or worst, we will take the worst?
"Man, one time my mom got me a jacket. It was a racing jacket. And I cried so much. I just wanted toys. But sadly enough, it turned out to be one of the coolest things I have ever had. And I regret it because I didn't take care of it. But yeah, that's like, the worst one, especially at that time."

If you could pick one person to be on the naughty list and one person to be on the nice list on your team and you have to pick one for both, no getting out of it. Who would they be?
"I pick Cam (Jordan) for naughty. And nice, shoot, I"ll put my dog Shy Tuttle up there, on the good."

When you're watching tape on Patrick Mahomes, I mean, everything's already been said about him, you know in just terms of what he can do, Super Bowl MVP, and all of that. But, from a defensive lineman's perspective, what is challenging about him?
"He's a threat kind of no matter what you do, but, that's kind of to be expected. Honestly, he's one of the great players that you have to look out for. And just try to do all that you can, we know it's going to be a slugfest. Butyou just kind of have to win more than lose."

I was just wondering if that (dying his hair) was some sort of team bonding thing you did on the defensive line?
"It was kind of a new change for me. And then, you know, we had talked about it and it became more of a team thing. It's just one of those things you can buy in a little bit or it doesn't really matter, it's just aesthetics at this point."

I pictured all of you like dyeing your hair together or something in the locker room spaced out 10 feet apart?
"Yeah, you know, a little bit, something like that (laughter). There was an instance, but this was at home. As you can see, it's a little different all over."

I know you usually always operate on a 24 hour rule after a game like that, or any game, but do you still use that as motivation, like beyond 24 hours, just like, we can't come out and play like this again? Like, how do you kind of see that?
"I see that as like, life, you use everything. And either, it's going to hurt you or you're going to learn from it. And so, the biggest thing is for us, is to learn from it. It's not always necessarily about exactly how you played. There's a lot more to it than just that. So, we're just trying to make the corrections from that and move on."

