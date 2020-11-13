Transcript - Marcus Davenport Conference Call 11/13/20 | Week 10 vs. 49ers

New Orleans Saints Defensive End Marcus Davenport

Video call with New Orleans Media

Friday, November 13, 2020

I noticed you guys have been getting like, a lot of sacks in like the third and fourth quarter. I'm curious if you think that the depth on your defensive line has anything to do with that? Just like do you feel fresh late in games?

"Yeah. I know that we have a good rotation. And shoot, we got a lot of players that we can set up off each other. So, yeah, I think that's a true testament to what we've been working and then progression of skill anyway. Sometimes they come late, sometimes they come early, we just don't really stop."

When anybody's getting going, whether it's Cam (Jordan) last year, Trey (Hendrickson) this year, how does that help the rest of you get into it and continue to get after the quarterback? Like, David Onyemata had like four quarterback hits last week, but no sacks, that type of thing?

"It's one of those things, you know, it's not only good, especially with the matchups, and on the field, sometimes mentally, you see that and you're like, oh, man, now I have to turn up, match their kind of intensity. And it's just one of those things where you see your brother doing good. And so, you want to do better. It's a big blessing to see everybody working."

Just playing alongside Trey, (Hendrickson) being with him the last couple of years, how have you seen his growth to, you know, when you first came into the league to where he is now? And where has he gotten better? And you know, just what's behind all of these sacks?

"I don't know (exactly). I've been able to see Trey (Hendrickson) since college. We were in the same conference and he was always ahead of me. So I got to see him. And I see the growth, it's just one of those things. Opportunities, more opportunities and this is kind of what I expected out of him. He's only getting better. So, it's just one of those things you're proud to see."