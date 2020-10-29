Transcript - Marcus Davenport Conference Call 10/29/20 | Week 8 vs. Bears

New Orleans Saints Defensive End Marcus Davenport

Video Call with New Orleans Media

Thursday, October 29, 2020

What was your hurricane experience like?

"At first I might have taken it a little too lightly, with the lights flickering, thinking we'll be okay. By five or six everything was out and slept through all of it. That's kind of my hurricane experience."

Is it hard to focus on football with all that going on or is it kind of easy to get back on track?

"I have family from here. My girlfriend is from here. She was able to give me a heads up about what was going to happen. From there it was simple."

How are you feeling two games in for you?

"Just want to do better. It's two games, I just have to keep stacking it and keeping it day by day."

The Rams had 26 total pressures against the Bears on Monday Night Football. When you watch that game, what is your reaction and takeaway?

"54 (Leonard Floyd) for the Rams, I'm a fan. I got to see them play. He was definitely out there getting it. Just my reaction is that it's something that we have to do. We have to pressure the QB. It was nice to see. I just like watching the game, especially him. It was fun."

Do you have a certain level of respect for Nick Foles who has done it in multiple places even though he hasn't gotten off to his best start in Chicago?

"Yes, I kind of say we probably expect the best from everybody. I guess it's that simple. We expect the best. So we are going to expect his best and that's what we're going to have to play for."

You obviously have a reputation as an edge rusher, but how much pride do you take in this team's ability to stop the run effectively?

"Stop the run have some fun. We take some pride in it since it's the first, second, third play, whatever comes at us and so for the most part we just want to win on every single down. That speaks for itself."

Is there anything you have to do as an edge rusher to make that a priority?

"Our biggest thing is we want to go first and attack. So we are more an attack first (unit), considering as a D line. For the most part we want to attack first."