Transcript - Malcom Brown Conference Call 11/20/20 | Week 11 vs. Falcons

New Orleans Saints Defensive Tackle Malcom Brown

Video Call with New Orleans Media

Friday, November 20, 2020

How much did just playing without, this team not playing with (Drew) Brees last season? How much did that prepare you for what you're about to go through?

"I mean, I don't know. It's a different year, different people on the team. I mean, we just have to take it as it is. This is a whole different year, different players. I mean, we just have to prepare to win and keep on preparing until the game."

To us, it really looks like David Onyemata has really just been in a groove these last few games, playing on the same field as him, is that something you've seen and what have you seen from him in general?

"Definitely. He's working real hard, playing real hard. And he's getting real good results. He's going out there and giving it all out on Sundays and you can really see that on film and everything."

When you are or you specifically left the game last week, I guess what happened and how are you doing?

"Had a little calf, but I am doing better. I am still working back. I am doing way better now though."