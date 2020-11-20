Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Transcript - Malcom Brown Conference Call 11/20/20 | Week 11 vs. Falcons

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Malcom Brown talks Saints defensive line play, Week 11 prep

Nov 20, 2020 at 09:00 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints Defensive Tackle Malcom Brown
Video Call with New Orleans Media
Friday, November 20, 2020

How much did just playing without, this team not playing with (Drew) Brees last season? How much did that prepare you for what you're about to go through?
"I mean, I don't know. It's a different year, different people on the team. I mean, we just have to take it as it is. This is a whole different year, different players. I mean, we just have to prepare to win and keep on preparing until the game."

To us, it really looks like David Onyemata has really just been in a groove these last few games, playing on the same field as him, is that something you've seen and what have you seen from him in general?
"Definitely. He's working real hard, playing real hard. And he's getting real good results. He's going out there and giving it all out on Sundays and you can really see that on film and everything."

When you are or you specifically left the game last week, I guess what happened and how are you doing?
"Had a little calf, but I am doing better. I am still working back. I am doing way better now though."

How much when I guess you go out, you don't miss much time, does that change the rotation there especially with Sheldon (Rankins) on injured reserve there too?
"I don't know about the rotation and stuff. That's some stuff that's on the coaches and they'll put us all in the right place and where we're supposed to be. My whole thing was just getting back healthy and getting ready to play."

Related Content

news

Transcript - Sean Payton Conference Call 11/20/20 | Week 11 vs. Falcons

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks Falcons defense, preparations for Week 11 vs the Atlanta Falcons during his weekly conference call.
news

Transcript - Joe Lombardi Conference Call 11/20/20 | Week 11 vs. Falcons

New Orleans Saints quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi talks Taysom Hill, Saints quarterback dynamic
news

Transcript - Wil Lutz Conference Call 11/20/20 | Week 11 vs. Falcons

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz talks special teams, Saints-Falcons rivalry
news

Transcript - Terron Armstead Conference Call 11/20/20 | Week 11 vs. Falcons

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead
news

Transcript - Sean Payton Conference Call 11/19/20 | Week 11 vs. Falcons

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks Malcolm Jenkins, defensive performance in Week 10 during his weekly conference call.
news

Transcript - Demario Davis Conference Call 11/19/20 | Week 11 vs. Falcons

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis talks Matt Ryan, cancer-free daughter
news

Transcript - Alvin Kamara Conference Call 11/19/20 | Week 11 vs. Falcons

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara talks Saints quarterback situation, preparations for matchup against Falcons
news

Transcript - Jared Cook Conference Call 11/19/20 | Week 11 vs. Falcons

New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook talks Jameis Winston, dynamic Saints offense
news

Transcript - Sean Payton Conference Call 11/18/20 | Week 11 vs. Falcons

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks about the Atlanta Falcons offensive and defensive units during his weekly conference call.
news

Transcript - Malcolm Jenkins Conference Call 11/18/20 | Week 11 vs. Falcons

New Orleans Saints safety ﻿Malcolm Jenkins﻿ talks Week 11 prep, impressions of C.J. Gardner-Johnson 
news

Transcript - David Onyemata Conference Call 11/18/20 | Week 11 vs. Falcons

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata talks Saints defense, Week 11 prep vs. Falcons

Advertising