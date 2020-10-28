Transcript - Malcom Brown Conference Call 10/28/20 | Week 8 vs. Bears

New Orleans Saints Defensive Tackle Malcom Brown

Video Call with New Orleans Media

Wednesday, October 28, 2020

We're about to get hit with a Category 2 (hurricane) head on. How much have you guys talked about that? Concerns? What do you think about this right now?

"Just trying to get back, trying to get home to my family now. Everybody's just trying to stay safe and make sure their families are good, that's always first. It was kind of just a big surprise to everybody in the building. We'll just try to take care of all precautions today, trying to get everybody right. But as far as this, I'm sure everybody's known and got their families set and everything. And this is my first storm really being through this without really expecting it. And I'm just trying to make sure everybody's good at home and make sure we have everything we need in case whatever happens."

How did the plans change for you today, in comparison to normal Wednesday? Your daily schedule, that type of stuff?

"Everything was just a normal Wednesday. we came and got everything started on the Bears, and you know, got a good practice in. We are just trying to get home to the families right now and make sure everybody's families' are good and everything."

Can you explain why this defense has been so effective against the run?

"Everybody's just going out there, trying to be where they're supposed to be at when they need to be there, just going out and trying to be physical in the run game. And not letting not letting any mistakes happen that people get big yards (off) or explosive runs on and stuff like that."

You guys have been able to transfer that from the practice field to the game field. Is there something that you guys haven't been able to transfer when it comes to red zone defense, because that's the area where this team has struggled as much as any?

"It's just something we have to continue to work at. We come in every week and we see the numbers like everybody else sees the numbers. We just go to work at it every week, that's how you get better at it. We try to just transfer that stuff to the game."

Would you say you guys were able to concentrate at the same level today? With the storm out there, like, can you put it aside and just worry about football? Is that possible?

"Definitely. There's a lot of things going on in this world, there's bad things happening every day. You got to leave everything at the door when you enter the door. You focus on whatever you have to, when you are in the building and on the practice field. Football's the most important at that moment. I think everybody locks in, but once you've done it, you know you get back to the real world,(where) everything else is just as important."

What stands out about your offensive line? It seems like, every week the Saints are having to shuffle guys in and out of errors and not really skipping a beat. So when you go up against practice, like, what's the strengths to that unit to your eyes?

"I kind of go against different people every day. It's kind of just that mentality of next man up in the NFL. Our team is no different from anybody else's. Once somebody goes down, the next person has to step up and play just as equal. You have to know the plays, you have to go out there and try your hardest on every play that you do. It's like that in every position, not just mine. I know it's getting hit right now, but, just next man up mentality and make sure everybody's prepared by the end of the week."

When you look at this Bear's offense and Nick Foles that has struggled, you know, even with him taking over as starter. What do you see on the tape, as far as what teams are doing effectively against him heading into Sunday?

"They're just going out, they're playing physical and playing good. And I mean, I mean, they just went out and played him hard and they came out with a good dub. I mean, we're just trying to, you know, take some of those things and use our own things. And you know, hope we come up with a game plan and go out and play good."