Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Transcript - Latavius Murray Conference Call 10/22/20 | Week 7 vs. Panthers

New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray talks about staying prepared and the Carolina Panthers defensive front prior to Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

Oct 22, 2020 at 03:01 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints Running Back Latavius Murray
Video Call with New Orleans Media
Thursday, October 22, 2020

How do you feel that you have had the first couple days back of practices after that bye week? Even though the bye week was a little early this year for you guys?
"I think we feel fresh, I thought we had a great practice today. Guys were moving around. We feel good, we feel rested and ready to go."

What have you guys seen from that Carolina front? I know that was something in the offseason they seem to really kind of address and add pieces to, but on film what have you seen from them?
"They're just a real active front. Obviously they can get in their three-down, four-down package, but it's an active front. It'll be a challenge, as every week is for sure."

I feel like everybody's got like, kind of like their own unique thing with, when they think back on Teddy (Bridgewater) being a teammate. Is there anything that kind of sticks out in your head as like that's what you kind of remember from your one year spent with him here?
"Yeah, I think the biggest thing has just been his journey and his path back onto the field. I think if you've been a teammate of his in the past few years, you understood what he went through. And you're just, just happy to see him back on the field playing again and playing at a high level. So, that's the first thing that always comes to mind when I think about Teddy (Bridgewater)."

He (Teddy Bridgewater) was saying that, like, this is kind of like the place where he like, almost rediscovered how to like, find joy in football again, like could you see that, like play out when he was on the field?
"Yeah, he and I were both in Minnesota. But I think it's definitely a different culture here and I think the culture really embraced him and he embraced it as well. So, seeing him having fun, in the locker room, out there on the field. That's what it's all about. That is why we all play the game. So again, I'm just very happy for him. And what he has been able to accomplish and again, him coming back from the injury he came (back from)."

Ty Montgomery is working his way back from IR, practicing the past couple days. What have you seen from him and just like being able to be around you again?
"Yeah, obviously, Ty is a playmaker, and he can play two positions. He's done it. And so just to see him back on a field, healthy running around, hopefully we'll get him involved. Because we all know he's a playmaker."

What do you feel like you are at offensively right now? Are you happy with where you're at? Do you think there's areas you really need to improve?
"Yeah, I think we're not (quite) happy. I think we know we can be better, and we need to be better to go where we want to go. So, I think we have done some good things, and we are happy about that. But I know (and) we all know we can be better. And so we are not satisfied."

Is there any specific area where you can say just like, look, this is something that we have to improve if we want to get to where we want to be?
"No, I wouldn't say anything specific. I just think as a whole all around. We just have to play better."

Related Content

news

Transcript - Alvin Kamara Conference Call 10/22/20 | Week 7 vs. Panthers

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara talks about the Saints run game and his former teammate Teddy Bridgewater prior to Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 25, 2020.
news

Transcript - Trey Hendrickson Conference Call 10/22/20 | Week 7 vs. Panthers

New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson talks about the Saints defensive line and the game plan for Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 25, 2020.
news

Transcript - Sean Payton Conference Call 10/22/20 | Week 7 vs. Panthers

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton discusses his thoughts on Sunday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers, obstacles of playing during a pandemic at his weekly conference call.
news

Transcript - Drew Brees Conference Call 10/21/20 | Week 7 vs. Panthers

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees talks about former teammate Teddy Bridgewater and the preparations for Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 25, 2020.
news

Transcript - Marshon Lattimore Conference Call 10/21/20 | Week 7 vs. Panthers

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore talks about the Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and the Saints' defensive execution prior to Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 25, 2020.
news

Transcript - Cameron Jordan Conference Call 10/21/20 | Week 7 vs. Panthers

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan talks about eliminating penalties and executing on the defensive side of the ball prior to Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 25, 2020.
news

Transcript - Matt Rhule Conference Call 10/21/20 | Week 7 vs. Panthers

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule spoke with New Orleans media on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
news

Transcript - Sean Payton Conference Call 10/21/20 | Week 7 vs. Panthers

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton discusses his thoughts on fans in attendance and facing former Saint Teddy Bridgewater in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome this Sunday during his weekly conference call.
news

Transcript - Jared Cook Conference Call 10/19/20 | Bye Week

New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook talks about the Saints' offensive rhythm and shares his experiences during the Saints bye week on Monday, October 19, 2020.
news

Transcript - Marcus Davenport Conference Call 10/19/20 | Bye Week

New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Marcus Davenport talks about returning to the field in Week 5 and the Saints defensive performance through Week 6 on Monday, October 19, 2020.
news

Transcript - Sheldon Rankins Conference Call 10/14/20 | Week 5 vs. Chargers

New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Sheldon Rankins talks about the Saints defensive performance vs. the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, October 12, 2020.

Advertising