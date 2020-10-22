Transcript - Latavius Murray Conference Call 10/22/20 | Week 7 vs. Panthers

New Orleans Saints Running Back Latavius Murray

Video Call with New Orleans Media

Thursday, October 22, 2020

How do you feel that you have had the first couple days back of practices after that bye week? Even though the bye week was a little early this year for you guys?

"I think we feel fresh, I thought we had a great practice today. Guys were moving around. We feel good, we feel rested and ready to go."

What have you guys seen from that Carolina front? I know that was something in the offseason they seem to really kind of address and add pieces to, but on film what have you seen from them?

"They're just a real active front. Obviously they can get in their three-down, four-down package, but it's an active front. It'll be a challenge, as every week is for sure."

I feel like everybody's got like, kind of like their own unique thing with, when they think back on Teddy (Bridgewater) being a teammate. Is there anything that kind of sticks out in your head as like that's what you kind of remember from your one year spent with him here?

"Yeah, I think the biggest thing has just been his journey and his path back onto the field. I think if you've been a teammate of his in the past few years, you understood what he went through. And you're just, just happy to see him back on the field playing again and playing at a high level. So, that's the first thing that always comes to mind when I think about Teddy (Bridgewater)."

He (Teddy Bridgewater) was saying that, like, this is kind of like the place where he like, almost rediscovered how to like, find joy in football again, like could you see that, like play out when he was on the field?

"Yeah, he and I were both in Minnesota. But I think it's definitely a different culture here and I think the culture really embraced him and he embraced it as well. So, seeing him having fun, in the locker room, out there on the field. That's what it's all about. That is why we all play the game. So again, I'm just very happy for him. And what he has been able to accomplish and again, him coming back from the injury he came (back from)."

Ty Montgomery is working his way back from IR, practicing the past couple days. What have you seen from him and just like being able to be around you again?

"Yeah, obviously, Ty is a playmaker, and he can play two positions. He's done it. And so just to see him back on a field, healthy running around, hopefully we'll get him involved. Because we all know he's a playmaker."

What do you feel like you are at offensively right now? Are you happy with where you're at? Do you think there's areas you really need to improve?

"Yeah, I think we're not (quite) happy. I think we know we can be better, and we need to be better to go where we want to go. So, I think we have done some good things, and we are happy about that. But I know (and) we all know we can be better. And so we are not satisfied."