Transcript - Kwon Alexander Conference Call 11/13/20 | Week 10 vs. 49ers

Kwon New Orleans Saints Linebacker Kwon Alexander

Video Call with New Orleans Media

Friday, November 13, 2020

Is this your very first time ever having to jump into a team midseason? And if so, what has that kind of adjustment been like for you?

"Yeah, this is my first time ever jumping into team in the middle of the season, but I'm just blessed and trying to get ready and be prepared for this week. Everything's been smooth, everything's been going well, so we're just trying to get going now."

What's kind of the first priority for you? Is it learning the playbook? Or is it even just like getting to know your teammates and all the little things like handshakes and stuff like that?

"Really the playbook first and then everything else comes with it. The chemistry with the team and everything like that, that's going to take time, but right now, everything's been going well with just the playbook so I can be on point and be with everybody else."

Usually the calls are somewhat similar, but is it pretty much the terminology where you are catching up?

"Yeah, it's just the terminology. I'm getting that down. Everything is going to be smooth this week when I've got it all down and I have it down by Sunday. Everything will be ready to go."

What do you feel like you bring to this defense or to a team in general?

"I bring passion, love for the game, energy, I love to compete. Obviously, they like to compete. I feel like I fit well in here and we're ready to take off."

You were with the team last week, but couldn't play against your old team in Tampa. And now another old team of yours in the 49ers. Is that a little special? Is there like a revenge game aspect to it or you're just not trying to pay attention to that?

"I treat every game like it's the same. I'm going to go out there and execute with the team. We're going to go out there and get the job done. We can't wait to go out and have fun and enjoy the dub when we get it."

Have you thought about how weird it is though that your first game not as a 49er is against the 49ers?

"No, I don't feel like it's weird like, it's a blessing. God doesn't make mistakes. I'm just going to go out there and do what I do what I do best. Just have fun and enjoy the game."

I'm not sure if you made the trip to New Orleans last year. But what do you sort of remember about that game just watching it as a spectator?

"I actually made a trip last year. It was a fun game, very physical, high scoring game. I feel like that's going to be different this year. We'll come on ready to rock and roll and get to it and get the ball to the offense, get the takeaways and get a dub."

What do you remember about just the atmosphere in the dome that particular day?

"The atmosphere in the dome has been legendary, when I was in Tampa I used to always come down here too and it was amazing, legendary. The fans were legendary. They had so much faith. They loved the team, the players. I'm just happy to be a part of it."

Last week, you obviously had to go through the COVID protocol. Was there anything you were able to do that week to help you kind of prepare for this week and the game on Sunday?

"I was just preparing my mind, getting ready for the plays. Everything has been going smooth and legendary so far. We're just going to keep it going just like that."

As is tradition for all new players, whether they're practice squad players or starters. You've to do up downs on Friday. Looks like you were smiling before you went over there. And then Alex Anzalone said something to you. What was that like getting initiated today?

"I mean, it was fun. The 40 up downs were something though But it was smooth, we knocked them out and I appreciate the team for just bringing me in and taking me in. I'm ready to rock and roll and get going."

What did Alex say to you?

"He was just telling me to get my mind right because I get hyped before practice. So he's like, 'Hey man, save your energy.' And I'm like, 'I got you.' I knocked them out for the squad, I'm initiating now and ready to get going."

How long has it been since you haven't had red hair? Is that going to have to change now that you're not playing in a red uniform?

"I'm thinking about changing it, man. I've had the red for a minute now. I guess it's time for a change. I might change it. I'm thinking about it now, but I'm way more focused on the game and prepare for this weekend to get this win."

I know you're an Alabama native, but obviously played school here in Louisiana. Is there anything special about just being back here for you?

"Everything is special. The people, just being close to home too. The family can come watch the game, just being close to my son. Everything around here is just legendary, man. I'm just happy to be back. Especially in the boot, man. They show major love and I just can't wait to go out there and ball for them."