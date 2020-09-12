Transcript: Jared Cook Conference Call 9/11/20 | Week 1 vs. Buccaneers

Just as somebody who's played with a few different quarterbacks I'm curious with that chemistry building process with Drew Brees is like and if there's anything unique about it, is he more patient than some guys?

"Drew is patient. Drew is probably as patient as any quarterback that I've ever played with in terms of just the preparation and, and talking things out. He explains things well, he really doesn't get up in arms if you mess it up. Now on Sundays is different, right? I think it's a little bit more intense, you see a little bit more intense Drew, just because on Sundays, we're all expected to be as perfect as we can be and we're held to a higher standard on Sunday. I feel like drew makes your job as easy as possible and that's what makes him the best one of the best quarterbacks in this league. He makes your job easy. He goes out and he handles it. He communicates with you and he actually talks it out on how things are supposed to be. A lot of times when he gets mad at himself, he's not really getting mad at you. His communication style is probably superb and in comparison to most quarterbacks, are there some quarterbacks that can make you feel tense? Like through some of that process just because of their the way they approach that perfectionism? Yeah, absolutely not. Not everybody knows how to talk and communicate, right. So a lot of people, their feelings overtake, their emotions overtake them in a negative way. But Drew does a great job of staying level headed, and just if there's a mistake, he's always like on to the next play. Even in practice, he's always like on to the next play, on to the next play. And I think that's important, especially in this league, because it's so difficult for us as players to do that. That's the hardest thing is to forget about the last play and go on to the next. And I think Drew does a good job of just pushing in people's brains is hey, we still got a game to play. We still got more plays ahead of us. Let's just go make a play now."