Transcript - Jared Cook Conference Call 10/30/20 | Week 8 vs. Bears

New Orleans Saints Tight End Jared Cook

Video Call with New Orleans Media

Friday, October 30, 2020

Can you talk about how someone like yourself has been able to deal with the inconveniences of a hurricane, not get distracted too much and keep focused on the game?

"Yeah, it's kind of like we have to, I think football has been good for us, because it kind of gets us away from the house (and) little bit of the things we got going on there. But at the same time, I know my family's not down here, but I know a lot of guys whose families are down here. You can kind of get worried about them a little bit during the day, but I don't have power. I know a lot of guys still don't have power. And it's tough. But being around football definitely helps."

Is football a positive respite from say dealing with the loss of power?

"It's a good question. It's tough. I've been trying to watch film all week at the house and this has kind of been a no go, I tried to turn my cell phone into a hotspot. And as you know, cell phones are kind of moving slow. Right now anyway, it's just tough. So (I) just spend extra time here, again, film here in the morning, extra (time was) found getting caught up on things here instead of at home now, so it's no big change, but definitely (it) throws a little kink in your daily routine."

What are some of the areas where you feel this offense can still improve on?

"I think capitalizing on opportunities when we have them, like in terms of like keeping the chains moving, especially when we're in good field position instead of, settling for field goals, going ahead and keeping the chains moving and getting points. And then also, we're in the red zone, making sure we capitalize on those points as well, making sure we get touchdowns, instead of kicking field goals. I think that would be huge for us."