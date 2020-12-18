Transcript - Janoris Jenkins Conference Call 12/18/20 | Week 15 vs. Chiefs

New Orleans Saints Cornerback Janoris Jenkins

What are some of the challenges of playing quarterback like Patrick Mahomes

"Just knowing that he's very athletic. He can make all the throws. And he's got a lot of playmakers around him."

Yeah, you mentioned him having a lot of playmakers. Do you guys have to do anything different just because of the versatility of the different guys that, you know, he can potentially get the ball to?

"Just play within the scheme. Play fast. Know that you got to play longer than you've been playing in the previous weeks. You might have to cover for six seconds, maybe even seven. Just stay focused, and everybody run to the ball."

Everybody talks about Tyreek (Hill), but what are some of the things that Demarcus Robinson does well?

"Oh, he's, like I said, man, everybody over there, all the receivers. They're talented, elusive, have playmaking ability at any time. So, we ave just got to stay ready and locked in."

We talked about the wide receivers, we see what Travis Kelce is doing, teams have tried corners on him, safeties on him, linebackers on him. Do you have to mix it up with him? Or what kind of strategies do you have to use against him?

"You've got to mix it up. We've got to play physical. You know, these guys don't like to be touched, they like to just run free down the field. So basically, have to be physical and mix it up on them."

How are you feeling? You missed one game with that knee injury and came back last week.

"Yeah, I am feeling good. I am feeling better. Nothing too major, just staying on top of the treatment. Continuing to work hard and get better."

What happened on that? Was it just the way you went down on that interception return?

"Yeah, it was kind of how it went down. My feet got caught up under my leg. So, kind of irritated it or whatever."

You said you guys are going to have to be prepared to cover for like six seconds. What's the difference for you when you've got to cover someone that long as opposed to like the usual three, three and a half?

"You just have to make sure you keep your eyes on your guys. We know he can make all the throws all over the field. So, you just have to make sure you're locked in, ready to go, body dehydrated and ready to play fast."

Have you played anyone similar to this as far as having to cover someone that long, anybody in your career that comes to mind when you think about how long you have to cover?

"I actually played him a while back, if I'm not mistaken when I was in New York. It was tough. But you know, we were up for the challenge. You have to continue to just go out and play ball, play fast."