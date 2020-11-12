Transcript - Janoris Jenkins Conference Call 11/12/20 | Week 10 vs. 49ers

New Orleans Saints Cornerback Janoris Jenkins

Video Call with New Orleans Media

Thursday, November 12, 2020

One of the things you guys have done really well on special teams is keeping the opponent's starting field position. And I was just wondering, how did that help you guys on defense particularly this last week. But moving forward, how does that help you guys?

"Starting off the game with them backed up is always a plus. Putting them in a weird situation to score points. I just appreciate those guys for hustling and going on lock."

Particularly that San Francisco offense, a lot of receivers have been able to get a lot of big plays. What have you guys seen from them? And particularly as a secondary, what do you guys have to look out for this week?

"They've got a lot of weapons. We'll just be out at stake. Big discipline, we have to be good with our eyes. And just watch your man."

Particularly a couple young receivers, the rookie, Brandon Aiyuk, he's had a couple pretty big games recently. What have you guys seen from him? And what sort of made him so effective?

"Great hands, vertical guy. They like to target him on third down. And we just got to be mindful of it."

Last week, you guys had, you know, I guess you could say one of your cleanest games of the season. How do you take that and, you know, build upon it? Or what can you take from it if anything?

"I just saw it in practice. (It's) All about the communication, knowing the call, getting lined up fast. And just playing football."

I know on offense, we can see a guy, you know, when they kind of get on a roll. But do you feel like anyone on defense, anybody has kind of gotten on a roll that maybe the stats aren't showing it, but somebody that you guys and that unit have felt has been playing really well lately?

"Everybody." Communication, like I said, swarming to the ball, the front end and the back end. And everybody being on the same thing."

How do you feel halfway through the season now? How do you feel that things have continued to progress with the secondary?

"I feel like we've been doing a good job. We scrub it early in the season. Once again, it falls back on communication, knowing the calls of the defense and knowing what's going on around you."

How do you feel that last week, the success on all sides of the ball really will help moving forward in terms of just having that momentum?

"We see the potential that we have. But, basically we just have to keep following up every game. Playing lights out football, everybody on the same page, communicating. And just knowing what's coming and when it's coming."

Have you had a chance to talk with Kwon Alexander yet?

"We chat every now and then. You know, just getting to know each other, bonding. And he'll come and highlight us on the back end and talk to us on the field. But, it's all about the bonding."