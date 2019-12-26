Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Transcript: Head Coach Sean Payton weekly conference call - December 26, 2019

Sean Payton speaks to media prior to the Saints Week 17 matchup at Carolina

Dec 26, 2019 at 02:39 PM

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton
Conference Call with New Orleans Media
Thursday, December 26, 2019

How was yesterday with Christmas? You deviated from the schedule a little bit, but did everything go okay with that?
"I think timing of it all worked out. We got our work in and just pushed the schedule back a little bit for a Wednesday schedule. We had our meetings, went out and had our practice. It was more kind of a walkthrough, review. Today we'll be hitting the base again and then onto third down, but overall I thought from a timing standpoint we handled it well."

With Drew (Brees) being a new addition to the injury report this week, what happened to his knee?
"He had some inflammation. It's something we just listed just to make sure in case he has to put a sleeve on, but he should be fine."

I don't know if sense of urgency is the right word, but the circumstances are different than last year's season finale when you already wrapped up the number one and this year you're still chasing a bye. Does that change the approach because last year you were able to play some guys that normally wouldn't have maybe been on the roster and certainly wouldn't have played?
"Look, I was asked this yesterday. We're full speed ahead winning in this game. In order for us, when you go through the different situations or scenarios, there's ones that exist where you can be the one, the two or certainly be the three. That's significant relative to the opportunity to possibly have a bye and not have to play the first round (game). We're treating it much differently than maybe a year ago where we kind of knew where we were."

