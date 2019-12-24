Transcript: Head Coach Sean Payton weekly conference call - December 23, 2019

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton

Conference Call with New Orleans Media

Monday, December 23, 2019

You guys had a lot of attrition in the secondary yesterday. How did P.J. Williams hold up at safety?

"I thought he did a good job and we kind of knew going in if something were to happen (he would be a candidate to move over). You kind of go through these scenarios first, we had the corner injury and then with the safety injury, we had a few moving parts, but overall I thought we handled it well."

What was the plan for Janoris Jenkins and how did you think he played?

"Well, the plan was to have him ready in the sub, to be able to play either outside or inside, depending on our coverage call and he ended up playing more and more snaps. But overall good."**

Is Jared Cook fitting the vision you planned for him when you signed him?**

"We've seen it in weeks past, so it's just I would say absolutely. He's very good with the ball in his hands after the catch. We've seen that time and time again and Alvin (Kamara) does a great job on his first touchdown, getting a block and securing the score so yes."

How has your Christmas week schedule evolved or changed throughout the years as a head coach?

"The thing about it is it is ever changing because the day Christmas falls changes. You adjust (and) you're going to practice generally that day unless it is a Tuesday. This year Christmas Eve falls on a Tuesday. We'll bring the players in a little later on Wednesday practice and then get them out of here so that there's morning time with their families and then evening time, but it is kind of a moving target and you adjust accordingly."