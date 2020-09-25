Transcript - Erik McCoy Conference Call 9/25/20 | Week 3 vs. Packers

New Orleans Saints Center/Guard Erik Mcoy

Video Call With New Orleans Media

Friday, September 25, 2020

How big has Nick Easton been for you just whenever, whether it's been Andrus (Peat) or Cesar (Ruiz), just kind of plugging in and not missing a beat?

"Nick's (Easton) a heck of a player. He's very smart, very cerebral, knows the playbook like the back of his hand, and he's a great addition to the room. He's definitely somebody that I enjoy working with."

Cesar (Ruiz) got in for like, six snaps in injury relief last week. How good was that just to have him ready to be able to play last week?

"Yeah, I would say it was really beneficial. Anytime that you can get young guys like us on the field, it's a good thing. You can get the experience, the game experience, especially. He's a valuable piece of this offensive line"

The offense with Michael Thomas, not playing last week, maybe not playing this week, it changes a little bit. Does that change anything for you up front in terms of how the entire game is going to go?

"I would say yes and no. Just because, Michael Thomas is the best receiver in the NFL. Not having him on the field is obviously a difference. But up front, we have to go and execute whether he is there or not, whether that is in the run game or in protection. We've got to go out and execute, and be fundamentally sound."

Obviously, you know, when you're looking to bounce back from a loss, and you have a good opponent coming in, do you kind of have to tell yourself alright, let's just focus on doing what we need to do and not try to do too much to, in a way kind of, you know, make up for last week. Does that make sense?

"Yeah, that makes sense, hundred percent and I would say it all comes down to the execution. All across the board, especially on the offensive line, we can execute a ton better than we did last game. And especially better than we did in the Tampa game. But, just trying not to do too much, staying within your realm and game. And just execution. It's a big thing."

How tough, just from film study, how tough is Kenny Clark to kind of deal with?

"Kenny Clark is a hell of a player. And I'll be the first one to tell you, run or pass. He' is strong, he's quick twitch. That rare combination of size and speed makes him one of, if not the best defensive tackles in the NFL. So, I have to be on my A game."

You guys are averaging like 8.4 yards per screen attempt, it's up like three yards from last year. What do you think some of the keys are to that being so good the first couple weeks of the season?

"Honestly, I would just say assignment, knowing kind of where they're going to drop to. That's something I especially didn't know last year, where defense is going to drop to, which is going to depend on you know, who's responsible when they're one out, who's responsible when they're two out and just the assignment of it all."

Yeah, how would you say you've grown from year one to year two?

"So, I have grown a ton in just the mental area of the game, just better recognition of twists and slants and stuff like that. But also physically I've gotten a lot better with my reach blocks, with my footwork. That's stuff that I spent a lot of time in the offseason working on. So it's nice to see that improvement"

There are going to be like 750 fans, family members in the stands. Is your wife going to be there or any other family?

"Yes, my beautiful wife will be there. I cannot speak about, I don't know if the rest of my family will be. But, my beautiful wife will be. And that's exciting."