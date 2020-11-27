Transcript - Erik McCoy Conference Call 11/27/20 | Week 12 at Broncos

New Orleans Saints Center Erik McCoy

Video Call with New Orleans Media

Friday, November 27, 2020

What has it been like for you as the center working with Taysom (Hill) compared to Drew (Brees)?

"Of course, there's a little bit of a difference. But Taysom, he's been molded by Drew, he's been here the last couple years under Drew. So the cadence is similar, his hand placement is similar. And it's not a huge difference for me."

How beneficial is that for you?

"It's really nice. I'm big on things staying constant. So just kind of having somebody that's been molded in the same way has been really good for the offensive line and really good for communication as well."

I wanted to ask you about David Onyemata. Obviously, he's having a lot of production, but seeing him in practice, and I know you probably go against him sometimes. Just what have you seen from him? And does it surprise you at all that he's having the season he's having?

"Not one lick. David is a beast. Going against him in fall camp especially, I learned how strong he really was and just how explosive he is off the ball. He's a problem, a mismatch. That's against any guard or any center in the league."

The hand placement aspect of that chemistry building, I know you said it's the same, but when it is different, what's that process like and how's it change how you do your job as you get adjusted to somebody that might do it a little bit different?

"Yeah, it's all about communication between me and him. Like the first couple of days when he was under center, (the) only thing that we really had a problem with was just getting his hands a little bit underneath. We communicated back and forth. And me getting the ball up a little bit farther. But just making little on the fly adjustments like that has been the main thing and communicating it back and forth."

You talked about how strong (David) Onyemata is. Are there some other guys in the league that you could compare him to as far as just his strength and what he's able to do up front that you've played against?

"Let me think for a second. Honestly, not that I can think of. David has a really rare blend of size, speed and power. And just explosiveness, quick twitchiness coming out of sets that a lot of guys don't have. I can't even think of anybody right now."

Other side of the ball, obviously, but Kwon Alexander's been with the team for just a short amount of time, but Coach Payton said it felt like eight weeks just with how he's meshing with the team and being the energy guy. Do you see that too?

"Yes. 100%, when he is out there on the field, he is got hand shake with everybody after every big play, dapping it up, dancing and doing the whole thing. So he came in and meshed and was a fit right away, which was really good to see for our defense details."

Just one more Onyemata, is the difference between him off the field and on the field as striking to you guys as it is to us? He's the most quiet and reserved person. Like you can barely even hear him in an interview. And then like, it just looks like he plays so mean.

"Oh, yeah. He talks that talk. He talks the talk and walks the walk on the field. Then you get off the field and he's one of the nicest guys on the team. I guess some people just have that switch."