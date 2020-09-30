Transcript - Drew Brees Conference Call 9/30/20 | Week 4 vs. Lions

New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees

Video Call with New Orleans Media

Wednesday, September 30, 2020

You guys were getting Michael (Thomas) back, even if for a limited portion on the field at practice. But what did he look like today? And I guess how comforting is it to get him back on the field?

"Yeah, he looked good. He looked really good. I know, he's been chomping at the bit. Obviously, he's a, he's a guy who, you know, has never missed time, is always fighting through things throughout the season. But man, such a tough guy, a great competitor. So, great to get him back. He looked really good. So we'll see what that role is, and go from there."

Beyond that Alvin (Kamara) is obviously healthy. Has there been anything noticeably different about him this year?

"I mean, I think we've all seen him make some plays here over the last few weeks that we're used to seeing. And yet, at the same time, it's like there's this extra gear, like there's this extra juice. You see defenders take angles on him that look like, they're going to be able to make the play and all of a sudden he gets to the edge or he breaks the tackle or whatever it might be. And you just kind of shake your head. He's a special athlete, special talent."

What's the challenge of trying to plug someone in (Michael) Thomas's spot when Thomas is likely a guy that gets like 80% of the reps in practice? And has all these plays probably designed specifically for him and 9. Like what's the hardest thing about just trying to move on to next man up?

"Well, I'd say, at the receiver position, especially for receiver quarterback, you know, it's time on task. So it's, it's that, it's that rhythm, it's that trust, it's that familiarity with both them running the route and the timing and the rhythm of it. And then me seeing it, me being able to anticipate it. You know, and so, there's so much that goes into the, the execution of the passing game or the precision of the passing game. So that takes time and, you know, even when you've got multiple guys on the field, obviously, they are all working in concert, they are all working together. And once again, there is a timing and a rhythm to how you are working through your progression and just all those things."

With Michael (Thomas), even though he did play in week one, it wasn't necessarily his typical game. I think it was his fewest catches since early 2017. Did you get a sense looking back on that game of why it played out that way? And at the same time? Is it an example of how his presence can affect a game even when he's not getting all the balls?

"Absolutely. Listen, that game is kind of a blur. I can remember a few plays from the Tampa game. But obviously his presence is a difference. Because at any moment, he can make big plays. And he is obviously a feature guy. So, it is good to have him back."

Remembering when Matthew Stafford made his first career start against you guys in 2009, he hasn't won a playoff game yet. Does that show how hard it is in this league at times with his arm talent?

"Like you said, there's a lot that goes into it. I have a ton of respect for Matt. I think he's had a great career. I've always been really impressed with the way he plays. There's no doubt he is in the top three in regards to arm talent and it has been that way ever since he's stepped in the league. He makes some throws that you shake your head at. There's only a handful that can make some of the throws that he makes."

I don't know if I'm asking it the right way, but having a guy like Mike Thomas who you know gets open in a second almost every single time and catch nearly every single pass thrown to him, does that allow you to play faster? What kind of luxury is it know you have that option?

"Once again, it's not that easy. It's always within the framework of the gameplan. You still go through your reads. There's still a thought process, a mindset on every play. Certainly knowing that you have a guy like Mike and like that matchup depending on the situation, that can be kind of a big alert in your mind, definitely makes a difference."

How close do you think this team is to putting it all together and clicking?

"We're a few plays away on both sides of the ball and that's usually the way it is especially early on in a season. You're still trying to find your rhythm. It's unfortunate that it's more glaring because of the losses, plenty of times early in the season, you are still working through things, but finding ways to win games. I think at the end of the day you just have to realize what wins and loses them. I can think of one play on offense and one play on defense that I'm sure would have been a big difference in that game the other night. If you can just win the majority of them and do the things that you know result in playing winning football, your percentages go way up. It's as simple as that.

Cam Jordan has been doing a lot off the field in terms of encouraging voting and voter registration, what do you think of him being such a vocal spokesperson for that whether with the community or your team?

"I'm not sure if there's a guy that does more than Cam. I'm so impressed, ever since he's been here, just about every Tuesday he's gone and spoken at a school, an elementary school, middle school, high school. He's out there wanting to influence people in a positive way. He obviously has a great personality, someone who can identify with anyone, carry on a conversation with anyone, very engaging, very outgoing and fun to be around. For a guy with a wife and three kids to donate his time, with plenty of responsibilities off the field, he's very generous with his time in that regard. I can't say how many times I see him on TV the last three months talking about registering to vote, how to do it and helping people with the process. It just speaks to his heart, not only wanting to give back to this community, but focusing on the things that affect our society the most."

Things got clicking a little bit with Emmanuel Sanders in the last three quarters, do you think things are coming together there each week?

"I do and I think we're just scratching the surface. It's really just a matter of opportunity. There's so many more opportunities there. I'm excited to watch that progress."

You guys have been 0-2 or 1-2 before, what does that level of experience help in the mindset or is every season completely different in that regard?

"Whether we were 3-0 or 1-2, I have the same level of sense of urgency and preparation and expectation and all those things. It's still so early and I know we are scratching the surface. I know we will be so much better in so many different areas. Really overall, it's our execution. How can we continue to execute at the very highest level. Every season's a new season and I'm excited about the guys we have, I think they can do a lot of great things and we just have to put it all together."

And kind of related to that is it beneficial when you're going through something like this with two straight losses to have all those veteran leaders on the team and guys who kind of been through this before and know how to bounce back from it?

"Absolutely. I've been a part of season where we've gone 0-2 and then still came back with 11 or 12 win seasons. At this point we don't want to lose one more game. We want to win them all. And it has to start, back to what this week it has to be whoever our opponent is this week. We have to take in that same mentality trying to win each and every moment within the 60 minutes that is a game."