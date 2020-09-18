Transcript - Drew Brees Conference Call 9/17/20 | Week 2 vs. Raiders

Jared Cook was saying last week just about how patient you are when bringing along new players in the offense and some other guys that he has been around in the same system for a while are known for being a little bit more sink or swim. Well, why is that more patient approach you think the right one and how does that work for you?

"Well, at the end of the day, what's my job, my job is to put everybody in the best position to succeed so that we as an offense can succeed and so I understand that

within the framework of our offense, we have a lot of different guys and depending on the game plan, we're asking guys to do certain things fill certain roles. And I think just that constant communication, that ability to pull them aside, talk to them and tell them, hey, this is what I'm expecting, hey, let's get some extra work after practice, whatever it might be, so that they have a level of confidence. I have a level of trust and confidence. So that when we get out on gameday, we just feel like man, it's going to be automatic."