Transcript: Deonte Harris Conference Call 9/11/20 | Week 1 vs. Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints Wide Receiver/Return Specialist Deonte Harris
Video Call With New Orleans Media
Friday, September 11, 2020
I know during training camp, you got to do a lot more work in the receiver position, I guess just how excited are you to kind of finally get a chance to do that in a game?
"Oh, it's been a long offseason, a strange offseason. So it is just good to just be back out there."
Last year, I know we've talked about the preseason a lot, but just how much will special teams, all of the units I guess in your opinion be affected just by how you haven't had as many potential opportunities for live reps in those situations?
"It's an unfortunate situation, but the good thing is all 32 teams had to deal with the same thing. So it sucks not being able to (play) preseason (games), not being able to, go out there and rep it live against somebody else. But we've been working on it a lot and we just have to make sure that we go out there and do what we know we can do."
How much of your offseason was spent training specifically for receiver and improving there getting to the point where you can be kind of counted on there?
"I love it. Really. That was really my main focus, going into the offseason just trying to make myself better at the receiver position, so that I could take more reps on offense."
So I guess specifically, when you're doing that, what are you focusing on, it is like route running. is it technique stuff?
"Everything. Techniques, route running, everything."
Now that you have worked on that through training camp, I guess, how much are you looking forward to being a part of just that versatile offense and not knowing what to expect from all of the guys that you have back there?
"We got a talented group of guys, a lot of weapons on offense. So to be considered part of it, it's an honor and I just can't wait to see what we do."
In a game like this, where there's so much uncertainty on what the offense is going to be doing from the other team. Has special teams been something that, the coaches may be stressed a little bit more that like, those yards are going to be really important?
"I think that's why this organization has been so good. Special teams is a big part of the game and we harp (on) that. We've been harping on it since I have been here last year. So there's no really big emphasis because we preach so much."
Did you work with someone this offseason, like a trainer on the wide receiver stuff?
"Yeah, I had a trainer back at home that was pretty well known in my city. So, I worked with him."
Can you say who it was?
"His name is PJ."
And just how much growth have you feel like you made, just like kind of being able to focus on that and just kind of having a whole offseason to know that was maybe the next step for you instead of just maybe special teams in year one?
"I think I grew a lot, as far as, just my technique and being able to run more routes in the route tree."
There was one throw that kind of stands out to me from Jameis (Winston) in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. You kind of split the two Jenkins' (Malcolm, Janoris). Can you just tell us about that throw and just your route on that play.
"It was just a Go route but they went Cover 2. So Jameis just made a good throw. All I did was run down the sideline and catch the ball."