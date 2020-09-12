Transcript: Deonte Harris Conference Call 9/11/20 | Week 1 vs. Buccaneers

Last year, I know we've talked about the preseason a lot, but just how much will special teams, all of the units I guess in your opinion be affected just by how you haven't had as many potential opportunities for live reps in those situations?

"It's an unfortunate situation, but the good thing is all 32 teams had to deal with the same thing. So it sucks not being able to (play) preseason (games), not being able to, go out there and rep it live against somebody else. But we've been working on it a lot and we just have to make sure that we go out there and do what we know we can do."