Transcript - Deonte Harris Conference Call 1/15/21 | NFC Divisional Round 2020

New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harris

Video Call with Local Media

Friday, January 15, 2021

How did it finally feel to be back on the field last week and obviously make so many contributions offensively?

"It was a great feeling. I won't use the analogy that I used last week. But just a good feeling to be back out there. It's a game that we love to play, a game that I love to play. So, finally to be able to get back out there after six weeks, it felt good."

What are you focused on, as you're preparing to, you know, try and go out and have a repeat performance like you did last week?

"I mean, I'm just trying to make any contribution, whether it be offense or special teams. I mean, the end goal is to get a win, whether I get seven catches or zero. The end goal is just to try to make an impact in whichever way possible. I mean, if I get seven catches or however many catches, it'll be a good day. But, if I get zero catches and we win, I'm good with that, too."

You and Mike (Thomas) came back last week, and then Tre'Quan (Smith) could play this week after practicing, just how big would that be for all of you, just knowing that so many of you were on the IR at various points during the season, and you're primed to get back almost everyone?

"We got the gang back. But we want to try to be as close to 100% as possible. So him coming back that's almost us at full speed. So it'll be good if he could play this week."

I feel like the way that you performed this past game was kind of people's expectation for you earlier in the year just being a bigger part of the offense, and I know injuries and whatnot all kind of played a factor in that. But I guess, that game against the Bears, how much did that feel like what you kind of anticipated yourself this season? And what type of part you would be in the offense?

"I mean, it's just a good feeling. You come into the season, hoping that you got a bigger role and hoping that you make more plays than you did last year. So, I think it was, for me, it was just a glimpse of what I can do. And hopefully as the season goes on and the years carried over, hopefully you can see more of it."