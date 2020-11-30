Transcript - Denver Broncos postgame quotes | Saints-Broncos 2020 Week 12

BRONCOS COACH VIC FANGIO
On injuries to CB Bryce Callahan and RB Phillip Lindsay:
"Bryce's foot started bothering him and Phillip tweaked his knee a little bit. That's all I know at this point."
On the NFL's decision to hold out the team's quarterbacks due to COVID-19 protocols:
"I was disappointed on a couple levels. That our quarterbacks put us in this position and that our quarterbacks put the league in this position. We count on them to be the leaders of the team and leaders of the offense and those guys made a mistake and that is disappointing. Obviously, I haven't done a good enough job of selling the protocols to them when they are on their own so part of that could fall on me. I thought I was. We have emphasized it a lot and we're really doing good with COVID up to this point as it relates relative to other teams. There was a failing there and that's disappointing."
On his message to the team going forward:
"Going forward, I just addressed tonight's game with them. I have a lot of love and respect for our players. They're competitors, they're fighters and they did that this afternoon, all the way to the end, under some extreme circumstances that have never been seen before. They went out there and competed. I know the score is what it is, but our guys competed. They played hard, they played physical and I love them and respect them even more."
On whether he thinks the game should have been rescheduled:
"I'm not going to get into that. That's more on the league level. Maybe something for [President & CEO] Joe [Ellis] or [President of Football Operations / General Manager) John [Elway] to address. I'm not going to go there."
On how he felt Kendall Hinton did today at quarterback:
"He did everything he could. He was excited for the opportunity. We had about a two, three, four-hour window to get him ready, which isn't a lot obviously. He was excited for it. We were excited for him; his teammates were excited for him. That's a big, big ask and it just didn't work out."
On what he told the team before the game with the odds stacked against them:
"Our guys actually accepted the challenge, as big as it was. Our guys were ready to play. The only thing that I was thinking is that we have to get them ready to go out and play in all three phases, and we did that. That part of it I was pleased with. Obviously, the result is not pleasing and for our quarterbacks to put us in this situation is disappointing. I'm disappointed I didn't do a good enough job of selling them on the importance of the protocols."
On his understanding of why the quarterbacks were deemed high risk close contacts:
"On Tuesday, of this past week, the players were off but they came in as a group to do work on their own, which is commendable. They got together and were watching video and they got lax with their masks I guess and lax with their distancing."
On how he came to the decision to start QB Kendall Hinton and what the other options were:
"Those were the options, you saw them. The wildcat every play, Kendall had some experience playing quarterback in college. That's about what our choices were."
On how the team can regroup with the league mandating facility closures on Monday and Tuesday:
"We have to find out the status of our quarterbacks. That's going to be important moving forward. Hopefully they will keep passing their tests every day and stay negative, and if they do that, they will be ready to be allowed back in on Tuesday."
On what meetings were like last night and this morning to get a game plan ready for today:
"It was hectic. We didn't find out officially until well after practice yesterday. We had a few hours to put something together, to install in a meeting last night with the players and review again today with the players. It was a big ask by everyone. I commend our offensive coaches for their efforts. They tried hard and they were believing. They had the players believing it could work but in the final analysis, it was just too big of an ask."
n.Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Denver Broncos matchup in Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season.
Advertising
BRONCOS QUARTERBACK KENDALL HINTON
On what the last 24 hours were like for him:
"Yeah, I can easily say that was the most eventful 24 hours of my life, but when I got the call there was pure excitement. Of course, there was nerves and disbelief, but the encouragement the team gave me and guys just keeping me up the whole time. They made it a lot easier for me."
On if he understood how big of a request this was:
"Yeah, coming in I knew that I had no idea what the speed of the game was like. I'm familiar with our concepts but it's a lot different from quarterback. So, coming in we knew it'd be a tough situation for sure. That was a challenge that I wanted to take on."
On how many plays he had to learn:
"We cut the playbook into like a 10th just because we only had so much time to prepare. So, it's tough to say. Maybe 20 to 30 plays—somewhere around there that were going in into the game."
On how much sleep he got last night and how early he was up this morning:
"Yeah, so like I said, going into the facility last night and just getting those extra reps before all the guys got there for a walk through. After that, going back to the room and studying. The matter of falling asleep was the nerves is going to keep me up or the studying. Eventually got some sleep, hopped up this morning and got back to it."
On if he ever thought he would play quarterback again before today:
"No, I never thought I'd be back in the reigns, but as time went on and I felt the guys having my back it did make me feel comfortable being more vocal and playing that quarterback role that I was familiar with. So, yeah, it took some time, but after a while it's like riding a bike."
On what it was like experiencing the speed of the NFL and the Saints defense:
"The rush wasn't too much of an issue—our o-line did great—just the overall speed of the game. How the linebackers closed within seconds, it's just something you got to experience to kind of prepare for that. You don't know until you see it."
On if he ever dreamed of playing quarterback in the NFL and what it was like to achieve that:
"I would not say this is how I planned it out in my dreams, but it usually doesn't work out how you want it. So, just getting this opportunity and this experience has been amazing. Imagining myself playing quarterback in the NFL four years ago, it's completely different being in a completely different situation. But, it's an experience like none, so."
On how his body feels:
"Yeah, physically I feel like I just finished a football game. I haven't been tackled for two years. Tomorrow morning probably won't be fun, but it was great to get back out there and get some contact."
On what he was doing when out of the NFL:"A month ago, I was selling fundraising and just trying to scrape up what I could—trying to stay in shape and figuring out what was next. I always kept that positive attitude about what was next when it came to football, but reality did hit and I kind of started having to be an adult."
On if he expected to play better today:
"Yes, absolutely I expected to play to play better. The Saints have a great defense, but I honestly don't feel like I played nearly to the best of my ability. And of course, a day or two of practice would have definitely helped. I definitely think I could have did more things out there."
On what his phone has been like over the past 24 hours:
"I shut down the social media yesterday just trying to prepare for this game. As for text messages and whatnot, it's been so much encouragement. It's been ridiculous—the support—from all over. So, I'm super grateful for that and ready to reply back to those."
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Denver Broncos in Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season.