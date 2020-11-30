Transcript - Denver Broncos postgame quotes | Saints-Broncos 2020 Week 12

BRONCOS COACH VIC FANGIO

On injuries to CB Bryce Callahan and RB Phillip Lindsay:

"Bryce's foot started bothering him and Phillip tweaked his knee a little bit. That's all I know at this point."

On the NFL's decision to hold out the team's quarterbacks due to COVID-19 protocols:

"I was disappointed on a couple levels. That our quarterbacks put us in this position and that our quarterbacks put the league in this position. We count on them to be the leaders of the team and leaders of the offense and those guys made a mistake and that is disappointing. Obviously, I haven't done a good enough job of selling the protocols to them when they are on their own so part of that could fall on me. I thought I was. We have emphasized it a lot and we're really doing good with COVID up to this point as it relates relative to other teams. There was a failing there and that's disappointing."

On his message to the team going forward:

"Going forward, I just addressed tonight's game with them. I have a lot of love and respect for our players. They're competitors, they're fighters and they did that this afternoon, all the way to the end, under some extreme circumstances that have never been seen before. They went out there and competed. I know the score is what it is, but our guys competed. They played hard, they played physical and I love them and respect them even more."

On whether he thinks the game should have been rescheduled:

"I'm not going to get into that. That's more on the league level. Maybe something for [President & CEO] Joe [Ellis] or [President of Football Operations / General Manager) John [Elway] to address. I'm not going to go there."

On how he felt Kendall Hinton did today at quarterback:

"He did everything he could. He was excited for the opportunity. We had about a two, three, four-hour window to get him ready, which isn't a lot obviously. He was excited for it. We were excited for him; his teammates were excited for him. That's a big, big ask and it just didn't work out."

On what he told the team before the game with the odds stacked against them:

"Our guys actually accepted the challenge, as big as it was. Our guys were ready to play. The only thing that I was thinking is that we have to get them ready to go out and play in all three phases, and we did that. That part of it I was pleased with. Obviously, the result is not pleasing and for our quarterbacks to put us in this situation is disappointing. I'm disappointed I didn't do a good enough job of selling them on the importance of the protocols."

On his understanding of why the quarterbacks were deemed high risk close contacts:

"On Tuesday, of this past week, the players were off but they came in as a group to do work on their own, which is commendable. They got together and were watching video and they got lax with their masks I guess and lax with their distancing."

On how he came to the decision to start QB Kendall Hinton and what the other options were:

"Those were the options, you saw them. The wildcat every play, Kendall had some experience playing quarterback in college. That's about what our choices were."

On how the team can regroup with the league mandating facility closures on Monday and Tuesday:

"We have to find out the status of our quarterbacks. That's going to be important moving forward. Hopefully they will keep passing their tests every day and stay negative, and if they do that, they will be ready to be allowed back in on Tuesday."