Transcript - Demario Davis Conference Call 11/06/20 | Week 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis talks about Tampa Bay's wide receiver Antonio Brown and the Buccaneers offense prior to the Saints Week 9 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 8, 2020.

Nov 06, 2020
New Orleans Saints Linebacker Demario Davis
Video Call with New Orleans Media
Friday, November 6, 2020

How do you guys prepare for someone like Antonio Brown for who there is so little film over the last year and a half?
"I think that's kind of the unknown. You go based on the things you do know. He's a phenomenal talent, so him being on the team, they're going to find ways to get him the ball. You don't know exactly how they're going to use him, but you just have to understand that if he's in the game, they're going find ways to get him the ball. But at the same time, you spend more time focusing on the things you do know about a team and the players you do know because that's where they've been consistent and probably what they're going to feel most confident in."

What are some of the differences you see in the Buccaneers offense now not knowing a whole lot in Week One to having a half season on film?
"I think they've found more of their identity and who they're going to be, the players that they're going to use, when they're going to use them, the things that Tom feels most comfortable with, the plays they feel most comfortable calling, so I think you have a lot more tape to study to show the identity, as opposed to week one where you don't know how much a team is going to be the same or have changed over the offseason."

Regarding how they've changed, where are some of the areas where you have seen them build an identity?
"They had so many running backs early on you didn't know which one was going to be the number one or two back, where you now see where they want to go. When they brought Gronk over they had three really good tight ends, you don't know which one they want to use where. You get a feel for teams, where they want to use a player in this situation. They like this player in this situation. How is he (Brady) going to deal with the receivers. Which receivers did he like the most? What situation was going to be like there. Tom, will they run his plays? Will they adjust to Bruce Arians' system? So much of that, which you didn't know, where you were kind of studying for two teams, where now they've kind of meshed into one team and one identity and now you look in the tape to see where they've meshed to see who they are."

I know you try to treat every game the same, how hard is it when it's Sunday night for the division lead, Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees, all these storylines? Antonio Brown coming back? How hard is it to treat it as a regular game with so much at stake?
"For me, they're always the most exciting, most energetic games that can be played. It's a blessing to play this game, go up against great talent you go up against every week. It's a kids game grown men get to play. A lot's at stake. To play this game the right way that's how you have to approach each and every one of them. If you have the ability to raise your level of play in any game, something's wrong in those other games. So, I just can't see myself getting any more hyped up or energetic or passionate about a game because it's a particular opponent, because I try to play at the highest level at the time I go out."

Any thoughts on Mississippi adopting a new State Flag?
"Yes, that's long overdue, better late than never. It symbolizes progress, maybe slow progress, but progress over perfection for sure."

