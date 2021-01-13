Transcript - Demario Davis Conference Call 1/13/21 | NFC Divisional round 2020

New Orleans Saints Linebacker Demario Davis

Video Call with Local Media

Wednesday, January 13, 2021

I'm curious what kind of role you think Malcolm Jenkins played in your defensive success especially this last half of the season it seems like he's kind of really settled in and found his place in the defense?

"He's been phenomenal. I think he's given you everything that you could ask in a safety, from the back end, to being in the box. He's made a lot of plays for us, turnovers, has been great in the run game, been able to lock up tight ends and backs. He has definitely, I think, freed DA (Dennis Allen) up to be able to make a lot of different calls because of the different things that he can do. A very unique player, hybrid type of guy that gives you a lot of versatility on defense. He's been phenomenal for us, a leader on the field and off the field as well. So, I think that was definitely a home run get this offseason."

Is Tampa Bay, essentially kind of working on the third offense. The first one, the first game of the season. Then another one when Antonio Brown first joins the team, and now seemingly like another one now that he's fully indoctrinated?

"I think they just have a good offense, they have a lot of different personnel. A lot of explosive players, that can do a lot of things. The offensive line has played really good. They've got quite a few backs, they can hit you in a lot of different ways. Whether it's running the ball out of the backfield, in the pass they got multiple dynamic tight ends, and a lot of explosive receivers. And so, and one of the, you know, if not the greatest, one of the greatest quarterbacks that will play the game, you know, running the show. And they've done a great job as far as play calling and getting all those guys the ball, which can be hard to do when you have that much talent. So, they do a lot of things well. And they have a lot of talent on that side of the ball."

Along those same lines, I was going to say what do you think (Tom) Brady especially is doing so well in this five game win streak they've been on? And what's sort of the number one key for you to get him back to looking uncomfortable like you did in your matchups?

"I think he is the guy who he is, because he does everything well and he's done everything well for a long time. And so, he is definitely the same guy that he has always been. There's no, there's no different. And so, you know, it is what it is."

Along those lines, Drew (Brees) used to always talk about how much he looked forward to going against a great linebacker like Luke Kuechly and the chess match that kind of went on pre-snap. I'm curious, is that the case against Tom Brady? And do you as a linebacker look forward to that kind of mind game before the snap?

"I think it's a chess match in every game when you have great quarterbacks and great offensive coordinators going against great defenses and great defensive coordinators. That's just part of the game. It's very cliche to talk about the game being 80% mental and 20%. physical, but that's essentially what's happening. From a talent standpoint, almost everybody on the field, if they were just to go head to head, I would be probably about equal. But you know, it comes down to the mental aspect of the game. That is each and every week. And when you see guys who have ascended to the top of the league, it just raises that level."

This may be like a really simple question, but like when you guys are able to develop that pass rush with just the front four, what does that do for everybody else on that defense?

"Our front's played phenomenal all season. They are a big part of why we have had the success that we've had this year defensively. And we definitely need that, to continue down the stretch to get to where we want to go. And so, they played great last week. We're going to need them to continue to play great heading into this game. That's D-line, linebackers safeties in the box. You've got to be able to make it harder up front."

Just curious what you make of Leonard Fournette's season and his role with the Bucs this season? Obviously, he looked like a force of nature when he played for LSU, at times, his career has been a little up and down in the NFL. But you'll be facing him this Sunday.

"Incredible talent. You don't see backs that big, be able to move that quick, and be able to get in and out of breaks, to be able to accelerate the way he does. They feel comfortable being able to use him in the run game and in the pass game. He's a complete back. And so, they definitely got a good one when they got him."

I know you turned 32 the other day, happy belated birthday. Wanted to ask you about Drew Brees who turns 42 on Friday, and just how crazy does that sound to know that he's playing at 42? And can you imagine playing 10 more years?

"It's phenomenal. I think it speaks a lot to him and his preparation and his durability, his toughness, whether it's his regimen or his process. Everything that has allowed him to be able to play at a high level and to be able to do that at a consistent basis. But, to be able to have that longevity in his career as well is phenomenal. And really to be able to go into a game where two of the best quarterbacks of all time are going head to head, and one of them is 42 and the other one is 43, is something and I think they both have set a standard that, you know, players in this game can only hope to emulate."

Something completely non-game related, but I assume you were there at training camp for the rookie show a year ago, 2019, when Sean Payton broke out his rapping skills. I was just curious, how would you evaluate his battle rap ability?

"From what I witnessed, if I'm giving my honest opinion, we got quite a few artists on our team, probably about five or six, not including Sean. But, when you put him in the mode. I might have to say, he is in the top two. He is in the top two. That is for sure."