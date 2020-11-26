Transcript - David Onyemata Conference Call 11/26/20 | Week 12 at Broncos

New Orleans Saints Defensive Tackle David Onyemata

Video Call with New Orleans Media

Thursday, November 26, 2020

Do you feel like you've caught up to the NFL yet after adjusting your first few years?

"It's always going to be an adjustment for you know, your first time in the league, but it's nothing new to me. I've kind of done that my entire life. So I have adjusted well."

How do you feel like you've been performing so far this season?

"I've been good pretty, decent."

What areas of your game do you feel like has improved the most over the last four plus years?

"I come into every season with the mindset to improve on everything. So I guess that's the approach I take towards it."

Do you feel like there's still lots of room to grow in your game?

"There's always going to be improvement to be done, to be made. I don't think there's ever going to be like a perfect play or a perfect game. So there's always going to be improvement to be made."

Where do you think you need to improve to take your game to the next level?

"(I need to improve) In all aspects."

How did the your time with the University of Manitoba Bisons prepare you for your time in the NFL?

"It was great, you know, having a coaching staff and the people around there just, you know, the support system behind me, you know, that that helped me. Especially for a guy who came from Nigeria, and you know, it's been through a little transition."

Sheldon Rankins was designated for return. When you are clicking up there, just how much more does he give you?

"Just having everyone on the table knowing what everyone brings to the table. He brings you bring so much to the table and having everyone out there available to go out there and play. It's really huge."

You guys on the interior of the line have really been performing well as late. Is that something you guys kind of, you know, take pride in?

"It is just working as a unit not just the interior the guys up front, the linebackers and the DBs. So we're all just working together as a group and you know, the rush and the coverages of both, you know, both working hand in hand together, so I wouldn't put it on the interior lineman, but just the fact everyone is, uh, you know, we playing complementary football."

Can you can you think of anything specifically that has made the line more effective or as effective as it's been this year?

"Ah, just executing the game plan. That's how I see it."