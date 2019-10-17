Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Transcript: Coach Sean Payton weekly conference call - October 17, 2019

Coach Sean Payton speaks to media prior to Week 7

Oct 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton
Conference Call with Local Media
Thursday, October 17, 2019

Defensively, what's allowed you guys to get into this rhythm you've had over the last three or four weeks?
"I think to some degree, it started early in the season. When you look at the half of football we played up in LA, even in a loss, after halftime we had played tremendously well. We weren't able to hold on or possess the ball as long offensively, but I think you saw (it) carry over into Seattle, which was a tough road place to win. Our league's no different than any other sport. You gain your confidence during the games themselves and you make your improvements and I think we've been able to do a good job of that."

What have you seen from C.J. (Gardner-Johnson) and he P-Rob (Patrick Robinson) and how they can fill in for P.J. (Williams) these next couple of weeks?
"One's a veteran that's played that position at a high level, won a Super Bowl playing that position and we're familiar with. The other is a younger player that we've had real good exposure (to) and has been playing. Fortunately, we've added depth to that position and it's an area that I think has slowly become a strength here."

You mentioned something I think in the offseason saying you liked Teddy Bridgewater's demeanor for the position. Has that been the case? Has that sort of played itself out in going 4-0, winning a lot of close games, poise, and whatever else that would be that makes that up?
"I think that's accurate. There's a calmness about him. I think it's contagious, if you will, in how we approach things. It's one of those traits, it's a unique trait that leaders have. They don't all have to be the same relative to how they lead, but there is a presence about him."

