Transcript: Coach Sean Payton weekly conference call - October 17, 2019

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton

Conference Call with Local Media

Thursday, October 17, 2019

Defensively, what's allowed you guys to get into this rhythm you've had over the last three or four weeks?

"I think to some degree, it started early in the season. When you look at the half of football we played up in LA, even in a loss, after halftime we had played tremendously well. We weren't able to hold on or possess the ball as long offensively, but I think you saw (it) carry over into Seattle, which was a tough road place to win. Our league's no different than any other sport. You gain your confidence during the games themselves and you make your improvements and I think we've been able to do a good job of that."

What have you seen from C.J. (Gardner-Johnson) and he P-Rob (Patrick Robinson) and how they can fill in for P.J. (Williams) these next couple of weeks?

"One's a veteran that's played that position at a high level, won a Super Bowl playing that position and we're familiar with. The other is a younger player that we've had real good exposure (to) and has been playing. Fortunately, we've added depth to that position and it's an area that I think has slowly become a strength here."