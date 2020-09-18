Transcript - Cameron Jordan Conference Call 9/17/20 | Week 2 vs. Raiders

Okay, then I'll reword my question. So when you are going to Vegas, it's the first road game of the season. You are going to be contained in the bubble. You can't go out for dinner or spend time with family, that type of thing. How big of an adjustment is that going to be?

"Is that true? At the end of the day, we're here for a business trip. When we get down to Vegas we're going to be looking to play the Raiders. We know that they have, you know, a lot of weapons that they can use, with (Darren) Waller, to (Henry) Ruggs, to the running back, to the quarterback. They've got a 500 pound offensive lineman over there. At some point, we get down to Monday night, we're here to play football. It doesn't matter if there's four fans in the stands or five. At this point because we know there's no fans, are allowed in. But we do know that wherever we go, we still got, you know, us. We have our teammates, we have our guys that will be in the stands behind us with the inactives. And we know that we're on the same mindset. So it's a business trip. I don't care if I don't leave the room. I'm here to win a football game. But yes, I will miss walking to a mall or something along the lines as I've always done. I'm sorry. I get anxious, I have energy to spend."