Transcript - Cameron Jordan Conference Call 10/21/20 | Week 7 vs. Panthers

New Orleans Saints Defensive End Cameron Jordan

Video Call with New Orleans Media

Wednesday, October 21, 2020

You've got high expectations of yourself, where would you grade yourself at this point in the season?

"Trending upwards. At this point, I think my emphasis has been playing the run, trying to get to the quarterback, affect the quarterback, overcoming double teams, nudges, chips, all that other stuff is just excuses. At the end of the day, this is a game of results. And I know we're 3-2 and we've still got 11 games left. So I think as a team, we're going to be trending upwards. We've got a lot of things we've got to correct and I think every week we're gaining a little bit more of what we can and can't do."

You say those are excuses, but how did you get past those I guess, excuses/realities?

"With more and more reps, you get more. So now, you know, you're being effective and at the same time, each one of those pass rushing and each one of those opportunities able to then process at the end game and get better from. So each game is one step faster, each game's, just the process of how you go about attacking, so said double teams and now you've seen a lot more production."

When it comes to turnover numbers for the defense is that something you can like focus on improving or is that just like making the opportunities?

"Without sounding like you know, the 76ers' slogan, 'trust the process', every practice you're over here taking into account what we need to do. And it's not for lack of effort. It's those times where you know you're hitting, you're hitting quarterbacks, when you're hitting running backs and you feel that ball get, get away from them. But at the same time, it's not getting out of their clutches. That is something that you have to keep on going (with). Whenever they come, it'll come in bunches. I think we've had a couple of opportunities to create turnovers that have not gone in our favor. And at the same time, there's going to be more opportunities we need to capitalize on. So, for the next 11 games it's about capitalizing on each and every opportunity presented."

As far as the tips and the rubs and the double teams, do you think you've seen more than even the last couple years this year? And did that change at all when you guys had a fuller complemented D with Trey (Hendrickson) and Marcus (Davenport) against the Chargers?

"I think I said it early on, if I'm getting doubled team, we should have somebody else getting singles. If somebody's getting singles, we have to win those singles. And I think Trey Hendrickson has done a phenomenal job winning his singles. And the world is starting to take notice that he's coming off the edge and playing high level football, which is now, he may get a couple nudges, which means I've got to win my singles. It is going to be a beautiful thing. It all comes full circle."

When you're watching Panthers film, do you see many similarities to your offense? And if so does that give you an edge in any way just because you practice against it every day?

"I will not be releasing that type of information. I plead the fifth. I do know we have Drew Brees, which is the greatest quarterback of all time. And we had Teddy two gloves, aka Teddy Bridgewater, aka I believe he's got a book, Teddy the bear. That being said, he had a year to study under Drew, two years to study under Drew, not only get healthy, but you know, relearn the love for the game when he was over here. And I hated to see him leave the building and now he's over there. Now he's the enemy. He's a frenemy. He's an enemy but he's a friend."

What have you seen from him (Teddy Bridgewater) on film now that he's wearing Carolina blue?

"He's comfortable. He's taking command. We know him in building and at the same time, now he's in Carolina and he's playing at a high level. What can I say, at this point, it's going to be fun playing against him. And I can't wait to hit him."

Has it been weird for you watching Carolina film and not seeing Cam Newton as the team's starting quarterback. I mean, I guess you guys had a couple games against Kyle Allen and all that.

"It's been a couple years, we played a couple games. Whether that be the end of season and you know, whatever it was. We've played different quarterbacks since Cam Newton had taken the reins, but it is weird to see Cam in a Patriots' jersey I guess. I do not know if that has to do with this week, but yes."

To follow up what Mike (Triplett) asked you a minute ago about singles and doubles and you said you may be looking forward to getting more singles as Trey (Hendrickson) has more success. Have you seen many, for singles this season, so far? Have there been many pass rushing opportunities where it's just you and one guy? Or is it almost always extras?

"Oh, that's I don't know, that's something that, you know, film will figure that one out. At my point, I'm just saying that with every opportunity, you have to capitalize on. So one step faster, more hits, more quarterback production, whatever it takes for us to get a win. It's not about the individual effort. It's about the team effort. And 3-2, we've got 11 games left. I'll worry about, you know, my accolades later in the offseason, when I've got time to mill around, hopefully, as a Super Bowl champion."

What's the biggest thing you guys want to improve upon defensively after these first five games?

"I mean, we would like to create more turnovers, we would like to improve upon limiting explosive plays. I mean, you turn on the tape, it'll tell you, I mean, we'd like to eliminate all penalties. Just obvious answers only at this point. I think that, you know, we've got to continue turning up. We have to continue playing as a team. And hopefully that'll put us in a better position to win."