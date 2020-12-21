Transcript - C.J. Gardner-Johnson Conference Call 12/21/20 | Recap Week 15 vs. Chiefs

New Orleans Saints Defensive Back C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Video Call with New Orleans Media

Monday, December 21, 2020

You came back in, so obviously, that was the good thing. But, what happened when you went out? Did you get kicked in the head? What happened?

"I'm good. I got hit in the head, but I'm good. Nothing crazy."

Just after, you know, getting a chance to kind of digest the game, what are your thoughts on the defense's overall performance?

"You can't ask for nothing better than that. We went out there and played our hearts out. We went around the whole damn field, sideline to sideline, endzone to endzone. To hold that type of offense to only, what was it? 30 some points? 32 points. And for us to like, hold him (Patrick Mahomes) to 250 passing yards. I mean, I'm not in the stats, but we can play anybody. The loss, it hurt, but as a whole, as a unit, as a D, we can't get down on ourselves. We did what was asked. It's just, the ball didn't fall in our favor. So, we just have to get back to the drawing board and get ready for a short week. And get ready to win on Christmas."

How did you feel like you guys held up physically playing 92 plays on defense? And as you mentioned, the spreading around the field, all over the place. How do you feel like you guys held up physically?

"We are in the NFL. It is a long season, we have to keep pushing. We have got playoffs ahead. So, we have to just stay healthy, stay together and keep fighting mentally. Because, we already know what type of season it's going to be. We're going to see them again. We're going to be healthy for that game and we are going to be ready to go. I just have a bad taste in my mouth."