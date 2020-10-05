Transcript - C.J. Gardner-Johnson Conference Call 10/5/20 | Week 4 vs. Lions

New Orleans Saints Defensive Back C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Video Call with New Orleans Media

Monday, October 5, 2020

Were you expecting the Lions to go after your outside corners early in the game yesterday, is that what you were anticipating?

"They are trying to go after everybody in reality, so we all have to stay prepared. In reality we all get paid for this job, we all get paid to go out there and compete and go up against the best receivers, so we're just going to go out there, be focused and try to get the win."

What was the mindset early being down 14-0, how you are responding and adjusting to that?

"You have to keep playing, that whole quarter. It was a quick turnaround. We had to make adjustments on defense, but other than that, we've been down before. We have to keep fighting like we always do. Yesterday showed a lot. We could have easily given up, but the whole team came together, offensively they did things running the ball, Drew (Brees) did things, receivers stepped up big, the defense. We're still coming together to try to get everything right and win every game possible."

What stood up watching film, that you guys can build on moving forward in the season?

"The team's building an energy. You can take the schemes, we played with no energy the last couple weeks, you could tell. Going out there with a little mojo, with a chip on our shoulder and a couple of losses, we came out to fight. It's a kids game, grown men get to play it. You need to go out there and have fun, do your job, handle your responsibility and you can't let your teammates down."

Another question is that you guys were able to cut down on the penalties significantly, what do you think contributed to that?

"I don't know. We can't control that (uptick in penalties throughout league). We have to control what we control and play football. We can't worry about penalties to be honest with you."

What were some of the things you guys had to concentrate on to stop the Lions?

"Run game. Contain AP (Adrian Peterson), shut down the explosive plays from (Kenny) Golladay and Marvin Jones, making sure they don't get behind the defense. The more you keep it in front of you, you don't have anywhere to go. We were basically trying to keep them in front of us, keep them corralled and go out there and play a good game. If one of them go out, it opens up a whole bunch of stuff. We just have to make sure we kept them in front of us and did our job."

How different was it with Patrick Robinson and P.J. Williams as starting cornerbacks as opposed to Janoris Jenkins and Malcolm Jenkins?

"It doesn't feel different. We all practice together. I could see if they were just coming in. Some of them have been together for three or four years. Anybody can step in and make a play at anytime, so it doesn't matter who it is. You just have to go out there when it's your time and do your job."

Talking about Patrick, the interception was big for you guys. Did you guys feed off that a little bit?

"Definitely. We had a pick six, a real game-changing pick six, the first week of the season with Jack (Janoris Jackrabbit Jenkins). Just seeing him (Robinson) get a pick and see some action. Maybe we have to depend on certain people. Our backups are as good as our starters. Our coach always tells us prepare as if you're a starter. It doesn't matter if you're a backup or starter. You have to play like a starter 24-7 and go out and dominate. That's all it is, when you have guys keeping sharpening the axe, going out and competing and doing their job with what they can control and they can do. The sky's the limit for them."