Transcript - Andrus Peat Conference Call 10/28/20 | Week 8 vs. Bears

New Orleans Saints Guard/Tackle Andrus Peat

Conference Call with New Orleans Media

Wednesday, September 28, 2020

How much do you know about the storm that's about to hit us? How concerned would you say you are at this point? I'm not sure if you've been through one quite like this before, but New Orleans is about to get a direct hit.

"Yeah. Honestly, I really haven't been through a hurricane that's directly hitting. I'd say the biggest thing is making sure your family and loved ones are safe. I'd say that's the biggest thing right there, but I really haven't experienced a hurricane."

Have you guys adjusted anything today because of it? And did you have any trouble concentrating on football and not worrying about it?

"It was a pretty standard day, we did the meetings and practice like how we usually would and just went home earlier, and some meetings that we were supposed to have this afternoon we pushed to tomorrow, but it was a pretty typical day from that standpoint. I really wasn't thinking about it. I was kind of going through my day, preparing for practice, as usual."

When you had a chance to look at the Chicago defense, what were the things that stood out to you?

"Yeah, they're definitely a really good defense. They had been for the last several years. Obviously, Khalil Mack is one of the best players in the league overall. They are tough up front, they also have Akiem Hicks who is playing well. They're definitely a (tough) defense."

How have you seen Cesar (Ruiz) get acquainted into this offense in the five games that he's played in so far?

"Yeah, I think he's doing well. He's improving every game. From a mental aspect, he's doing well and learning and getting better, so much credit to him for the work he's put in throughout the season. I know he still wants to get better, but he's working hard and he's putting in the work."

You guys saw Chicago last year and had a pretty good amount of offensive success against them. What seemed to work well against them that day?

"I'd just say we came out with a lot of energy and just played hard and competed. They're a tough defense, like I said. You've just got to go out there and compete."

The numbers, so far, this year, running the ball had been really good. And obviously, you guys ran the ball really well against Carolina. Is there something about this offensive line that is sort of built to run the ball? What would you say is it that helps you guys to let you guys run it so effectively?

"I think, collectively, it's just something we take pride in, just being able to run the ball and we have have done a good job with having great running backs and offensive line. So we just as an offensive line work on it every day and just attention to detail to know our assignments and know what we're trying to do in the run game."

I saw on the TV broadcast you and Cesar (Ruiz) just destroying people in space outside, do you enjoy getting outside? Do you enjoy the runs that take you five or 10 yards downfield or starting in the flat? Do you enjoy getting in space and hitting people?

"Yeah, definitely. Particularly, I think you're talking about in the screen game. It is something that can we take pride in. Something that we work on and emphasize in practice is being able to take great angles, and just getting that to a second level so something that we continue to work on."

What has impressed you most about Alvin (Kamara's) performance thus far?

"He's obviously one of the players in the NFL and so he runs hard and it seems like always he's breaking that first tackle so as an offensive line, we just try to block as hard as we can get down the field and try to make blocks for him because we know he's hard to bring down, he has great balance, so we're just try to do our job and help him out as much as we can."

When you guys are in those two-minute drills, what is kind of imperative for the offensive line just like getting on the ball and getting ready for the snap?

"Yeah, definitely. After each play just running to the ball and getting our feet set and getting ready because we know Drew (Brees) is going to get us in the right play and just you just have to run to the ball and get up and get ready."

You guys have already had like a bunch of different offensive line combinations out there this year just with guys battling injuries and whatnot. How do you keep everything together when you are dealing with stuff like this?

"It's just us having great depth. Guys come in and it's just a next man up mentality. Everyone that's came in has played well. Guys who aren't starting are preparing as if they're the starter so that they'll be ready when it's their time. So just preparation and attention to detail throughout the week is what I think sets us up for that success."

Is it a mental thing then and just like the guys going into the game knowing that they can play?

"Yeah, I'd say that's just the mental preparation and just being ready and knowing your assignments, knowing what technique to use and just preparing throughout the week."

We don't know about Terron Armstead's status for Sunday obviously, but if they did ask you to like go outside to play left tackle, how much different is that than playing guard? Do you have to change up what you do or how much differently is preparation throughout the week?

"Yes, it is definitely different, technique wise, but it is something I have done in the past. I'm always paying attention to assignments and just locked into the gameplan just in case."