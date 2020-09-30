Transcript - Alvin Kamara Conference Call 9/30/20 | Week 4 vs. Lions

New Orleans Saints Running Back Alvin Kamara

Video Call With New Orleans Media

Wednesday, September 30, 2020

We talked to you a lot about how you feel healthier this season than last season. Does that also come along with you sort of feeling like your old self again and seeing the field better? Or, you know, feeling some of those cuts, obviously, that play the other night reminded me of when you were describing matrix mode a couple years ago? I mean, is everything feeling in rhythm right now?

"Yeah, I'm back in rhythm. Obviously, last year we talked about it, I was injured. A lot of those things that I normally do, I couldn't do. Couldn't really move how I wanted to, couldn't be as physical as I wanted to be. So now that I'm healthy I'm just kind of returning back to my normal self, and feeling good."

Is it fair to say that you're maybe having more fun out there on the field? I mean, I know you guys have lost the last couple games, but it looks like, just, you're really enjoying yourself on the sidelines.

"Oh, yeah. You know, like, like you said, it's not, it's no fun losing. But me just as a player, it's not fun being injured. So, obviously, now that I'm healthy, (I'm definitely having fun, but definitely the main thing (is to) try to get some wins. That's our main focus every week."

On that long touchdown was that half speed? Three quarters speed? And like why, is it just, was it easier just to beat guys like, by not wrapping all the way up, like just kind of, how'd that go for you?

"I mean, it was just kind of, strategic, just to send up blocks. You know, Erik (McCoy) was running. I mean, there's no point in out running my block. Let him get out in front. And you know, he did a great job. And you know, the rest, try to finish off the run. I was able to get in there and get a touchdown."

There's a lot of national talk about Drew Brees, kind of, his early start at age 41. What's the confidence level of the players on the team with Drew right now?

"I'm fine with Drew. It's early in the season. Everybody outside of this building has something to say and quite honestly, I don't really give a damn. Drew has proven to be one of the best, if not the best quarterback, year in and year out and I'm expecting the same thing this year, no matter what, what's going on. When you're losing, it's easy to point and point fingers and say this and say that. But we'll get back on track and everybody will shut up."

Obviously you've had a ton of success your first three years, but just considering playing hurt last year, did you come into this season feeling like, like you had to show people anything? Had to prove yourself all over again, almost?

"Not really. I mean, if you know, you know. And if you're talking and doubting then I don't know, that's up to you. I was just focused on what I had to do to get back healthy and help my team. And I'm trying to do that, still doing that week in and week out. It's the same message, just be healthy and do whatever I got to do to help my team. I am not worried about anybody outside of this building."

You alluded to it a little bit earlier with Erik McCoy, topping out at almost 16 and a half miles an hour on that run. What does that say about just the athleticism that he brings in order to help everybody else out?

"I mean, you've seen it. He came in as a rookie last year and played very well for us. And he's picking up where he left off. You know, he works hard. He has a commitment to the game. That you know, in a young player, I mean, I am even including myself. When I was younger I mean, when I was a rookie year two, it was like, you're figuring out how to be a pro. And he's figured it out. So, you know, I wasn't surprised when I saw Erik doing that. I was just like, man, I hope he, I hope he don't cut it too hard. He was able to do what he had to do. And he got the block off."

Do you have any interactions in the past with Austin Ekeler? Or could you just talk about your appreciation of the way he plays obviously as a similar dual threat type of running back?

"I have nothing to say about the Chargers. We have to play a game this week. We have to play in Detroit. So I am going to pass on that question, but revisit next week and I have you."

The Lions have Adrian Peterson. I was just wondering, you know, what you remember about that brief time you guys were teammates and if you learned anything from him?

"Shoot, I was a rookie coming in and playing with one of the greatest running backs of all time, arguably so. I was just like, trying to soak up as much as I could. And he was an open book. He just used to give me just, little knowledge about you know, the game. But just mostly how to navigate like, as a man, while you're playing this game. Just little things that I think, you know, it's like intangible things that kind of stuck with me when I was playing with AP, one of the greatest."

What does Jamie Collins bring to their defense?

"Athleticism. Speed. He's a smart player. He makes plays. I think that's kind of like, the main thing that you see when you watch the tape on him. (He) Makes plays."

What sort of, kind of connection do you have with Drew (Brees)? It seems like he always knows where you are. And I don't know how much of that is built into the system and how much is that kind of trust you guys have together?

"I think it's a field thing. This is going on year four just, playing with Drew and I'm always trying to be a step ahead, he's always like 10 steps ahead of the game. So as long as I'm talking to Drew and trying to like be on the same page with him, I feel good about it. And just as far as on the field, I always feel like, if I can see him he can see me. So, I'm just trying to find a way to get him in my sight so that I know, he can see me. And then it's just connection and repetition and feel with me and him."