Transcript - Alvin Kamara Conference Call 9/17/20 | Week 2 vs. Raiders

Any thoughts or surprise on seeing Drew Brees' passing yardage relatively low in that game? If in addition to that, there's a couple guys out that normally aren't in the receiver core, what do you view as the team's ability to adapt to that considering people like you and Jared (Cook) are also out there catching balls?

"I'm not worried about Drew's passing. Like we've been saying, I think a couple people said it after the game, including Sean (Payton), including myself, I think we just had a slow offensive day just kind of working some of the kinks out, getting re-locked in on the details. It's game one so those are when some of those mistakes happen, but thankfully we were able to win. We got it cleaned up and these guys stepping up, obviously, we've got new guys, we've got young guys, we got guys that are, yeah, like I said, new guys. They're locked in, they know what's going on, they know what they have to do, they're focused, we're focused on details, a lot of details this week, and they'll will be ready to do what they've got to do. Step up and assist Drew. I'm not worried about his passing yards. He's going to do what he has to do."