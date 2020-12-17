Transcript - Alvin Kamara Conference Call 12/17/20 | Week 15 vs. Chiefs

New Orleans Saints Running Back Alvin Kamara

Video Call with New Orleans Media

Thursday, December 17, 2020

I feel like a lot of people have been talking about the Chiefs, talking about their offense, but the defense has said some pretty big games too. What kind of stands out to you about them?

"Man, they've got a great defense. They've got some dudes on there that make a lot of plays, they've had a lot of production. Their defensive back group, I mean, one of the more active in the league I think. Up front they're solid. Their linebackers make a ton of plays. I mean, they're just solid all around. They make a lot of plays."

I know (Drew) Brees has been around, but just having him back out of practices, how'd that feel?

"I mean, he's been in practice the whole time. The whole four weeks he's been out he's been out there (supporting his teammates), but now obviously back practicing, it's good to have his energy back there. Man, he's a leader and we miss him of course."

If you were to pick someone on the team who was on the naughty list and someone who was on the nice list, who would those players be? You're not allowed to back out.

"Nice list, Austin Carr. Naughty list, let's see. Man, Terron (Armstread)."

Tyrann Mathieu has been a great player for a long time and he's not the biggest guy in the world. What is it about him that you would say makes him special?

"Yeah, if I'm being completely honest, and uncensored, Tyrann don't give a f*ck. That's like the main thing I see. Just seeing him. I mean, I was watching him at LSU, watching him in the league do his thing. I mean, he's just one of those dudes that's got the heart, that heart bigger than most out here. I mean, he's got a big heart, man. It shows on the field. He makes plays, and he does things that you don't see a lot of people do, you haven't seen a lot of people been able to do."

Look, you've got a lot of credit the last few weeks for the football IQ. Is that something that he has lived on for a long time would you say?

"Yeah, I think so. You can watch him play. I mean, you can tell he understands the game. And he's got a great feel and a great understanding of what people are trying to do offensively. Using his smarts, he takes advantage of that. I think he manipulates offenses, and he makes them, obviously, believe that he's not, I feel like a good defensive player makes offenses believe that they don't know what's going on and they take advantage of somebody thinking they're smarter than them. So I think Tyrann does a great job of that, man. You see him play in and play out just watching you can watch the film and you see a ton of that."

You kind of hit on it there, but a lot of people have talked about Tyrann and say they like watched him in college and he was like a big deal for them when they were watching him. What do you remember about that? And why did a kid from Georgia kind of gravitate to a guy playing at LSU?

"Man, I mean, I remember watching them. I'm trying to think what year. I think 2011, I went down to Alabama, the Alabama-LSU game and just watching Tyrann and I'm like, 'Man, this dude is crazy. Like he's out there doing what he wants to do.' That's my first real memory like dang, Tyrann's a beast. And then, obviously in the league, he's had a heck of a career so far. I mean, he's still going and still getting better and still just excelling."

Just as a fan of the game, what's it like just watching somebody like Patrick Mahomes play football?

"Man, amazing. He does a lot of unorthodox, just unconventional things that people aren't used to seeing with the football in his hands. And I mean, it's so effortless. He does it like consistently so it's like, 'Man, this dude is like changing the game, for real.' It's cool to see because also, I mean, we came in the same class and just guys all over to league that came in my class are doing a lot of great things, but definitely watching him. Obviously Super Bowl winner, I mean, just decorated and definitely taken care of as far as contract-wise. Just getting everything he deserves, he's a great player."