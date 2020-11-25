Transcript - Alvin Kamara Conference Call 11/25/20 | Week 12 at Broncos

New Orleans Saints Running Back Alvin Kamara

Video Call with New Orleans Media

Wednesday, November 25, 2020

What are some of the things you see from the Broncos defense? I know they're considered to be pretty creative on that side of the ball. What are some of the things that just stand out when you watch them?

"So, you kind of hit on it, they get pretty creative with what they do. And how they try to stop the run and stop the pass. They're pretty talented. So we've got to be pretty sound in what we're doing and the looks that we're trying to take advantage of, we have to make sure we execute."

You and Taysom Hill came in as rookies together. It's been four years. I know so many people scrutinize the decision of starting him, but how cool is it just to see his journey and how patient he's been and the perseverance to see him finally get a shot in year four, and to take advantage of it the way he did?

"Yeah, everybody, it's not like this is his first time playing. Everybody knows how talented Taysom (Hill) is and he prepares every week and he's focused and locked in. He deserves it. He did a great job on Sunday, with it being his first start, just, taking advantage of his opportunity and doing everything he can to put us in the position to win. So that's one under his belt. We got another one this week. I'm sure he kind of got that first one off and kind of settled down a little bit. So, I'm sure he's probably more excited about this week than he was last week."

You mentioned how creative Denver's defense is, but how much do you look forward to using your creativity to figure out ways to be effective against defenses like that?

"Man, it's early in the week. We just kind of got past our first little install. So, there's some good things in there and I'm looking forward to seeing what we got, red zone, third down and things like that, to see how we can take advantage of some of these looks because, again, they are creative and we're going to have to be sound in what we are doing, we are going to have to be strategic and be able to be okay with having some of those shorter gains, just waiting for our opportunities to have those longer gains."

The way the schedule breaks out for the Saints, they only go to Denver every eight years. So, this is a new opportunity for a lot of people. What has been the message from the team, like your coaches, nutritionists, trainers, that type of stuff and how to deal with the difference in elevation, if anything?

"Hydrate and rest. That's really what it's been. Not that we don't do it every week, but I guess just dealing with the elevation, just hydrate. And make sure you're hydrating and make sure you're getting the right amounts of sleep."

Just wondering if you sense that Taysom's (Hill) scrambling ability might make it riskier for defenses to anticipate a checkdown to you or might affect the way they try to guard you on those plays as a checkdown option?

"I don't really know. I think it's no different each week with different defenses. I guess they do know that he's a threat running the ball. So it's almost like you have to spy him. You have to basically have one of your guys on defense account, be accountable Taysom (Hill). And every look because, there's always a chance that he'll take off. So I don't know if they're going to put two dudes, like the guy that's guarding me, if they're going to take him off me and put him on Taysom (Hill), so that I have a better chance of catching the checkdown, I don't know. But you've got to account for Taysom's (Hill) ability to run the ball."

Because you often get spied (on), don't you? In that regard?

"Yeah."

They would have to do it to more players basically?

"Yeah."