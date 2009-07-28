Training Camp Information

<span style="text-decoration: underline;">2009 New Orleans Saints Training Camp</span> <span style="text-decoration: underline;" times="" new="" roman="" bold";"=""> <span style=""> "Helpful Hints"</span> </span> <span style=""> <span style="text-decoration: underline;"> </span> <span style="text-decoration: underline;"> </span><span style=""></span><span style=""> </span><span style=""> </span></span>

The New Orleans Saints will conduct training camp at their Metairie, Louisiana practice facility beginning on Friday, July 31 through Tuesday, September 1. A complete listing of practice times and fields is available by clicking [here.](/News/2009 New Orleans Saints Training Camp Schedule.aspx)







Address : The Saints practice fields are located at:

5800 Airline Drive

Metairie, LA 7003

Note: Practice times and field locations are subject to change with little or no advance warning due to weather considerations or at the discretion of the head coach. Updates will be posted at www.NewOrleansSaints.com as soon as a determination is made regarding a change in the normal schedule. If practice is moved inside the team's indoor practice facility, regrettably practices will not be open to the public due to space limitations. The Saints apologize in advance for any inconveniences this may cause to travel schedules.

Seating: Bleacher seating is available surrounding the north end of the practice field. There is seating for 2,700 people and additional standing room for 500 more spectators. Admission is free of charge and open to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis. Gates open 45 minutes before the start of practice.

Parking: Parking is available at the rear of the Saints' practice facility and will be marked. Parking is on a first-come, first-serve basis, as well. Fans are asked to please be courteous and respectful of local businesses and residences in the area and respect any and all posted parking signs.

Concessions: Pigeon Caterers will provide standard stadium type fare for purchase. Outside food and drinks are prohibited from being brought into the practice field area. Fans with coolers will not be permitted to bring them inside the gates.

Merchandise: The Saints Pro Shop, the official team store of the New Orleans Saints, will have a merchandise trailer available on the premises with the latest officially licensed merchandise and paraphernalia.

First Aid: For fans needing immediate medical attention, Acadian Ambulance will be on hand to assist fans in times of need.

Autographs: Many players and coaches generally stop by to sign items following the practice sessions. Players may not be able to sign on some days due to treatment schedules, pending obligations or other off-the-field commitments. Fans are kindly asked to respect the decisions of the players regarding this policy and refrain from going beyond posted areas.

Video and Cameras: Still photography is permitted; however any recording devices including camcorders, hand-held phones or Ipods, etc. will not be permitted. Members of the Saints' operations staff will be situated throughout the viewing areas to enforce this policy.

Fan Conduct: Fans are asked to conduct themselves in orderly fashion and refrain from using abusive or derogatory language and disorderly conduct. Fans not following these guidelines will be asked to vacate the premises. Many children will regularly be in attendance and fans are asked to use appropriate language at all times.

Pets: Pets are not permitted on the grounds, unless needed for assistance under ADA guidelines.

Bathroom Facilities: Portable restrooms will be located at various points surrounding the practice fields.

Rosters: For fans wishing to keep track of who is on the field practicing, free rosters will be handed out at the entrance gate.

Promotions: Some of the Saints' sponsors will occasionally partake in various promotions and giveaways during training camp. NewOrleansSaints.com will provide daily updates during training camp and will update fans when promotional items will be handed out.