Top Vine videos from Tuesday's New Orleans Saints practice

Team is practicing in Metairie

Aug 26, 2014 at 05:59 AM

Nice catch by Toon but @CoreyWhiteJr3 knocks the ball out https://t.co/Z0mLKFjQOx #SaintsCamp — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 26, 2014

.@MarkIngram22 #SaintsCamp https://t.co/V6qRwcGnXL — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 26, 2014

Coach Payton working with the RBs #SaintsCamp https://t.co/tKFC3ddIil — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 26, 2014

Busy day for @DrewBrees: At the birth of his fourth child early this morning, now at practice https://t.co/YCmfJLYAYL — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 26, 2014

The final open practice of #SaintsCamp https://t.co/cWMYLPpO6U — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 26, 2014

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

