Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Top First Half Plays: New Orleans Saints vs Green Bay Packers

Drew Brees, Kenny Stills and Brandin Cooks had nice plays in the first half

Oct 26, 2014 at 01:49 PM

Drew Brees' pregame huddle

**

Ramon Humber leads the pregame chant**

Kenny Stills' 46-yard catch

Brandin Cooks' 4-yard touchdown run

**

**

Brandin Cooks' tip catch

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints guard Forrest Lamp

Lineman didn't allow a sack during his junior and senior seasons at Western Kentucky
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with guard Forrest Lamp

Lamp has played in 26 career regular season games with the Chargers and Saints with 18 starts at left guard
news

NFL players, media congratulate New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins on his retirement

Former Saints first-round draft pick played 13 years, won two Super Bowls
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith 

Smith has recorded 112 receptions for 1,486 yards with 17 touchdowns in his first four NFL seasons
news

Malcolm Jenkins provided New Orleans Saints aura, presence, conscience

Jenkins was fantastic player, but that didn't scratch the surface of being the whole of him
news

New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins announces his retirement from pro football

Jenkins had a 13-year NFL career with the Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with quarterback Andy Dalton

Dalton played in eight games with the Chicago Bears in 2021 and tallied 1,515 yards with eight touchdowns
news

New Orleans Saints addressing 'musts' as offseason progresses

'There's still a couple of things on the roster that I think we're going to be able to do'
news

Quarterback Jameis Winston provided the right numbers for New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen

Team agrees to terms with Andy Dalton to be Winston's backup
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints safety Daniel Sorensen

Played at BYU with Saints quarterback Taysom Hill
news

Saints agree to terms with safety Daniel Sorensen

Sorensen, entering his ninth NFL season, first entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs out of Brigham Young University
news

Saints agree to terms with quarterback Jameis Winston on two-year contract

Winston started the first seven games in 2021, helping guide New Orleans to a 5-2 record to start the season
Advertising