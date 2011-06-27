Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Top 5 Superdome Plays

NFL.com looks at the top-5 Saints plays in Superdome history.

Jun 27, 2011 at 04:12 PM

NFL.com is looking at the top-5 plays from each of the 10 oldest stadium in the NFL. Below, are the the five Superdome Saints plays that were picked. (They are not in any specific order)

Deuce is Loose

Saints vs. Eagles, Jan. 13, 2007

deuce_article.jpg

To watch the play click here.

Deuce McAllister was known for his bruising style as a running back. This play, in the 2006 NFC Divisional Playoffs, when he pushed the pile to score a touchdown from five yards away, exemplified what McAllister was all about.

Hakim Drops the Ball

Saints vs. Rams, Dec. 30, 2000

**

miline_article_hakim_drops_the_ball.jpg

**

To watch the play click here.

It's a play Saints fans will never forget. With under two minutes remaining in the 2000 NFC Wild Card Game, Rams return man Az-Zahir Hakim muffed a punt that was recovered by "the most unlikely hero of them all" Brian Milne to secure the franchise's first playoff victory.

Hartley Sends the Saints to the Super Bowl

Saints vs. Vikings, Jan. 24, 2010

**

hartley_superbowl_article.jpg

**

To watch the play click here.

With one Garrett Hartley field goal in overtime of the 2009 NFC Championship Game, the fortunes of the Saints were reversed. They defeated the Vikings to advance to Super Bowl XLIV, which they won two weeks later against the Colts for New Orleans' first Lombardi Trophy.

Anderson Boots the Saints past the Cowboys, into the Playoffs

Saints vs. Cowboys, Dec. 31, 1990

**

morten_andersen_article.jpg

**

To watch the play click here.

How many kickers in the history of the NFL were as clutch as Morten Anderson? Not many, and sure enough he provided the Saints with a huge lft when, in Week 17 of 1990, his 24-yard field goal beat the Rams and sent the Saints to the playoffs.

Block that Rocked the Dome

Saints vs. Falcons, Sept. 25, 2006

**

curtis_dunk_article.jpg

**

To watch the play click here.

After Hurricane Katrina struck the Gulf Coast in 2005, damage to the Superdome forced the Saints to play home games away from home. But when they returned in Week 3, of 2006, this Steve Gleason punt block for a touchdown sent the dome into a craze.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave impressed in first NFL month

'When I get targeted, I want to bring in every pass that's thrown my way'

news

Andy Dalton likely to start at quarterback for New Orleans Saints against Minnesota

'Andy has done this. He's performed at a high level in our league'

news

New Orleans Saints run defense searching for consistency

'You can't have that roller coaster. To be even-keel is exactly where we need to be'

news

Andy Dalton takes first-team reps at quarterback with New Orleans Saints offense for second straight day in London

'He knows what we're doing, what the plan is. A lot of confidence in Andy.'

news

Jameis Winston did not practice Wednesday, expects to return to field Thursday for New Orleans Saints

'Really, it's more just trying to rest and trying to make sure he's healthy'

news

New Orleans Saints prepared for business in London

'You have to approach every single play like it's the most important play, because it is'

news

New Orleans Saints defense turns attention to Carolina quarterback Baker Mayfield

'Another athletic quarterback that creates some challenges with his feet, too'

news

New Orleans Saints defense played to expectation against Tampa Bay, looks to stay there against Carolina

'We still see things that we can improve on"'

news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston seeks the mellow amid the madness

'Preparation. Just staying there. Building triggers to not really get too high or too low'

news

New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen: Cornerback Marshon Lattimore has to be mindful of instigation

'He understands that he can't retaliate and that's something that teams in this league are going to continue to try him on'

news

Lost fumble in third quarter gave New Orleans Saints offensive setback that proved significant against Tampa Bay

Saints fumbled in red zone with score tied 3-3

news

Five turnovers too much to overcome for New Orleans Saints in 20-10 loss to Tampa Bay

Buccaneers score 17 points off three turnovers in fourth quarter

Advertising