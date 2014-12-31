Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Top 10 NewOrleansSaints.com stories of 2014

Check out the top 10 2014 stories of NewOrleansSaints.com

Dec 31, 2014 at 12:45 AM

Faces of the Saints final 53-man roster for 2014

Photos of the Saints 2014 final 53-man roster. New Orleans Saints photos.

As he celebrates his birthday, we take a look at offensive tackle Terron Armstead years in uniform with the New Orleans Saints.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Marcus Ball - Safety
Nick Becton - Tackle
Drew Brees - Quarterback
Travaris Cadet - Running back
Brandon Coleman - Wide receiver
Marques Colston - Wide receiver
Brandon Deaderick - Defensive end
Brandon Dixon - Cornerback
Justin Drescher - Long snapper
Kasim Edebali - Linebacker
Jahri Evans - Guard
Jerry Franklin - Linebacker
Moise Fokou - Linebacker
Terrence Frederick - Cornerback
Junior Galette - Linebacker
Jonathan Goodwin - Center
Jimmy Graham - Tight end
Shayne Graham - Kicker
Ben Grubbs - Guard
Parys Haralson - Linebacker
David Hawthorne - Linebacker
Bryce Harris - Tackle
Josh Hill - Tight end
Ramon Humber - Linebacker
Mark Ingram - Running back
Stanley Jean-Baptiste - Cornerback
John Jenkins - Tackle
Seantavius Jones - Wide receiver
Cameron Jordan - Defensive end
Senio Kelemete - Guard
Kyle Knox - Linebacker
Tim Lelito - Center/Guard
Erik Lorig - Fullback
Keenan Lewis - Cornerback
Curtis Lofton - Linebacker
Luke McCown - Quarterback
Robert Meachem - Wide receiver
Thomas Morstead - Punter
Ronald Powell - Linebacker
Khiry Robinson - Running back
Patrick Robinson - Cornerback
Jamarca Sanford - Safety
Jalen Saunders - Wide receiver
Kenny Stills - Wide receiver
Zach Strief - Tackle
Nick Toon - Wide receiver
Kenny Vaccaro - Safety
Pierre Warren - Safety
Lawrence Virgil - Tackle
Tyrunn Walker - Defensive end
Benjamin Watson - Tight end
Corey White - Cornerback
Top 10 most viewed stories on NewOrleansSaints.com in 2014

  1. New Orleans Saints 2014 Schedule
  1. New Orleans Saints 2014 opponents
  1. Brees announces birth of fourth child
  1. 40-year-old mother of two earns spot on 2014 saintsations roster
  1. New Orleans Saints trim roster to 53-player limit
  1. New Orleans Saints sign
  1. Brees misses Monday practice to be with pregnant wife, Payton says
  1. New Orleans Saints part ways with Jabari Greer, Roman Harper, Will Smith and Jonathan Vilma
  1. New Orleans Saints 2014 draft picks
  1. New Orleans Saints announce 2014 rookie free agent class
