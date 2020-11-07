Tony Chachere's Key Ingredients to a New Orleans Saints victory vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When the New Orleans Saints (5-2) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) kick off Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium, the winner claims first place in the NFC South Division. For the Saints, a win would mean a season sweep over the Bucs and the tiebreak advantage – meaning the Bucs would have to finish a game ahead in order to win the division. And for Tampa Bay, a win would push it a game ahead in the loss column and leave New Orleans playing catch-up.