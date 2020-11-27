Tony Chachere's Key Ingredients to a Saints Victory vs. the Denver Broncos

The job only gets more difficult for the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints (8-2) have won seven straight entering Sunday's game against Denver (4-6) at Empower Field in Mile High. The most recent of those wins, a 24-9 spanking of Atlanta, occurred with ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ at quarterback, replacing the injured Drew Brees.

With that bit of film archived, opponents obviously will attempt to throw some wrinkles at Hill to slow down the Saints' offense. The manner in which New Orleans handles that will be critical to whether it can extend to eight its winning streak.

Here are a few ways the Saints can get it done: