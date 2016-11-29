Tommy Myers to appears at Saints Hall of Fame prior to Lions game

Former New Orleans Saints safety Tommy Myers will appear at the Saints Hall of Fame Museum on Sunday, prior to the New Orleans Saints home game against the Detroit Lions.

Myers will appear from 10 a.m.-11:15 a.m. to sign autographs and take pictures. Myers is a member of the Saints all-50th team which will be honored at halftime of Sunday's game.

Myers was a third-round draft choice out of Syracuse by the Saints in 1972. He played for New Orleans from 1972-81 (10 seasons). Myers was outstanding, intercepting 36 passes, second most in franchise history. He was a 1979 Pro Bowl selection and was named All-Pro, when he totaled a career best seven interceptions. Myers was part of the second induction class into the Saints Hall of Fame in 1989.

The Saints Hall of Fame Museum is located at Gate B on the Plaza level of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The museum is open two hours prior to each New Orleans Saints home game and for 45 minutes following each game. Admission is free on game day with a ticket to the game.

The museum is open by appointment only Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-3 p.m., based on availability. The cost is $7 per adult, $5 for seniors, children under 12 and groups of 10 or more.