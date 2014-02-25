Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Tom and Gayle Benson support upcoming event for Harry Tompson Center

The event will take place March 15

Feb 25, 2014 at 12:37 AM

The Harry Tompson Center's 10th anniversary Gala "Jewels of New Orleans," to benefit the homeless in New Orleans, is Saturday, March 15, at Jesuit High School, from 6:30-10:30 p.m. Music provided by The New Orleans Ragtime and Dixieland Band. Entertainment by the "Voices of Peter Claver" Gospel Choir, and by The 610 Stompers.  Grand Finale: World Famous Action Painter Michael Israel followed by a Live Art Auction to benefit Harry Tompson Center www.michaelisrael.com for show previews.

This year's gala honorary chairpersons are Tom and Gayle Benson. Gala chairpersons are Anand and Maya Irimpen, M.D. co-chairs are William and Leigh Blakeman, and Jim and Stacy Pellerin.

"Our gala is the major fund-raising event of the Harry Tompson Center. The Center serves thousands of homeless men and women each year," Anand Irimpen said. "We depend on the gala to sustain this remarkable endeavor by raising at least one third of our annual operating budget of roughly $400,000."

"A highlight of the evening is the awarding of the 2014 Legatus Christi Award," said Vicki Judice, executive director of the Harry Tompson Center. "The award is given to a volunteer of the Center in recognition of outstanding, unselfish service as an ambassador of Christ." This year's recipient will be announced during the gala.

"The Harry Tompson Center is doing great things in our community and it has grown over the years, making a huge impact in the lives of those in need," Gayle Benson said. "I hope that our community continues to learn about the incredible work that the Harry Tompson Center is doing in our community in order to support their important mission."

Gala tickets are available now and range from $350 for a package of two tickets to the Gala including one ticket to the $10,000 Give-Away, up to $15,000 for a package of 24 tickets and 12 tickets for the $10,000 Give-Away prize. Individual tickets are $75. Give-Away tickets are $100 and only 250 will be sold.

In 1999, Father Harry Tompson, SJ, who had a special concern for the poor and homeless of New Orleans, began a ministry on Baronne Street, adjacent to Jesuit Church. The mission of the Harry Tompson Center is to provide a calm and caring environment, in the example of Jesus, to serve the needs of people experiencing homelessness in the downtown New Orleans area. Guests receive health care, legal advice, case management and housing placement, as well as opportunities to shower, shave and wash their clothes. The Center serves several thousand homeless men and women each year. The Center is an outreach ministry of Immaculate Conception Jesuit Church and is located downtown at the Rebuild Center, 1803 Gravier St., where it shares space with the Lantern Light Ministry and DePaul USA Movin' On Ministry. The Center operates on the kindness of volunteers and sponsors.

For information about the Harry Tompson Center and the 10th anniversary gala sponsorships and tickets, call Vicki Judice, 504-273-5547, ext. 135, or email,vjudice@harrytompson.org.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan continues to expand his reach

All-Pro partners with Crescent City Corps to provide leadership, community engagement training for police officers
news

New Orleans Saints contribute to the #SayHerName Campaign

New Orleans Saints and players contribute over $300,000 to local and national organizations that support #SayHerName
news

Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation announces $1 million contribution to UNCF

The gift will provide critical scholarships and support to assist minority students from Louisiana and across the United States
news

New Orleans Saints, Crown Royal reward community leaders

Three local fans honored with a 'That Deserves a Crown' surprise
news

Saints accepting nominees for 2020 Community Quarterback Award

The award aims to recognize outstanding volunteers in the Gulf South Region
news

New Orleans Saints launch high school recruiting series presented by Sanderson Farms 

Participation in the program is free and high school football players at all schools throughout Louisiana and Mississippi
news

New Orleans Saints invites local healthcare heroes to attend Super Bowl LV

Heroes welcomed as Saints guests in appreciation of their tireless service during the COVID-19 pandemic
news

The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation transforms its Holiday Hunger Relief Initiative to safely feed families during Covid-19

The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation surprises 135 families with gift cards for food
news

Gayle Benson starts canned food and toy drive to benefit Second Harvest and The Salvation Army

Gayle Benson will match all donations and donate to Second Harvest Food Bank and The Salvation Army
news

Demario Davis named 2020 Saints Man of the Year

Veteran linebacker is the club's nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
news

New Orleans Saints All-Pro Cameron Jordan teams up with Crescent City Corps to expand anti-racism and community engagement training

Training is for new police officers in New Orleans
news

NFL FLAG announces inaugural Madden 21 Youth Club Championship event

Event is open to any youth athlete between the ages of 8-15
Thank-You-Drew-QHD[2]
WATCH: THANK YOU, #9
BEST 100 DREW BREES PHOTOS
DREW BREES CAREER MILESTONES
READ: BREES' REMARKABLE 20-YEAR NFL CAREER
Advertising