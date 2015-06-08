Tim Lelito to host The Big Shot Co-Ed Softball game on Friday

New Orleans Saint Tim Lelito is proud to bring you The Big Shot Co-Ed Softball game on Friday, June 12, 2015 at Mike Miley Stadium.
Enjoy the Home Run Derby, the Black & Gold All-Stars Offense vs Defense Softball Game and the Black & & Gold All-Stars vs the Co-Ed Softball Champions. Gates open at 5:30, the home run derby is at 6:30 and the game starts at 7:15 p.m.
General Admission tickets $12 and Kids under 12 tickets ($7) are available at www.tcynow.org.
Portions of the proceeds benefit Get Checked or Check Out Health Foundation and The Team Gleason Foundation.
Photos of the New Orleans Saints OTA on June 4, 2015. Photos by Alex Restrepo (New Orleans Saints photos)