Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Tickets available for Dec. 7 Saints-Panthers contest

Fans can purchase tickets at the Saints ticket office or Ticketmaster.com

Dec 04, 2014 at 05:44 AM

The New Orleans Saints were given an allotment of tickets back from the Carolina Panthers for the December 7 game between the two clubs in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, tickets the club supplies on a weekly basis to the opponent and are returned to the club for sale to fans when they are unsold by the visiting team. Seats from this allotment are now available for purchase.

Fans can purchase tickets in person at the New Orleans Saints ticket office at 5800 Airline Drive in Metairie or by calling them (504) 731-1700 between 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and on Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. or at ticketmaster.com

