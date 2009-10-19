Three Saintsations Selected by New Orleans Magazine as People to Watch

Amanda T, Jennifer and Chrissy will be honored Wednesday, October 21 at the New Orleans Fairgrounds. An annual tradtion for 28 years, New Orleans Magazine's People to Watch recognizes the talent, accomplishments and possibilities of New Orleans' new and notable. Chrissy is a Pharmacy graduate from Xavier University and hopes to one day own her own pharmacy. A resident of Chalmette, Chrissy remains loyal to her community. Amanda has a Buisness Management Degree from the New York Film and Television Academy in New York City. She is active in the film, arts and entertainment industry her in Louisiana. From Jackson, Mississippi, Amanda now lives in the French Quarter. Jennifer is graduate in Graphic Design with a minor in Fine Arts from Samford University. Jennifer is a resident of Slidell, Louisiana and presently serves as Marketing Director and Public Relations Director for McDonald's. According to Saintsations Manager Lesslee Fitzmorris, "These three outstanding young ladies lead by example. Through education and hard work, they are fulfilling their career goals. They truly represent the future women leaders in our community. We are proud to have them represent the Saintsations as 2009 New Orleans People to Watch." Congratulations!