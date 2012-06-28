Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Three Kickoff Times for 2012 New Orleans Saints Games Moved From 3:15 pm CT to 3:25 pm CT

Starting times for Saints games againts Packers, 49ers and Giants changes

Jun 28, 2012 at 03:04 AM
henderson_packers_article.jpg

Updated 2012 Saints Schedule (PDF)

The kickoff time for Sunday late afternoon doubleheader games on CBS and FOX will be moved from 3:15 PM CT to 3:25 PM CT, the NFL and the New Orleans Saints announced today.  The 3:05 PM ET kickoff time for games not on the doubleheader network will remain unchanged.

The 3:25 PM CT kickoff time will reduce instances in which fans miss the end of a 12:00 PM CT game telecast because they must receive the opening kickoff of their home team's late-afternoon game. In addition, fans not in the cities of the late doubleheader opponents will be less likely to miss the beginning of the late doubleheader game.

 In researching the kickoff time shift, the NFL analyzed games from the 2009-11 seasons and found that 44 games required part of the audience to be switched to a mandatory doubleheader game kickoff. With a 3:25 PM CT kickoff time, that number that would have been reduced by 66 percent to only 15 games.

Approximately 40 games over the full 2012 season will be impacted by the 10-minute kickoff time shift – with half of those moves coming in games played in Mountain or Pacific time zones with 1:25 PM or 2:25 PM local starts.

The following 2012 New Orleans Saints games will be affected by today's announcement:

Sunday, September 30---at Green Bay Packers (FOX)
*Sunday, November 25---San Francisco 49ers (FOX) **Mercedes-Benz Superdome
*Sunday, December 9---at New York Giants (FOX)

The kickoff time change could also impact the Saints' Week 16 and Week 17 games which are scheduled for 12 Noon CT and are on the doubleheader network those weeks (FOX in both cases). All Sunday games in Weeks 11-17 are subject to flexible scheduling.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jameis Winston hopes to inspire 'eating W's' over breast cancer

Saints quarterback invited local breast cancer survivors to game against Bears
news

New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons set aside rivalry for a charitable touchdown through 50/50 raffles

Teams will support the Steve Gleason and Tim Green Chosen ALS Charities through gameday initiative
news

New Orleans Saints, Community Coffee recognize United States Air Force Sergeant John Dobler

Recognition is part of the 2023 season's Honorary Captain program
news

New Orleans Saints kicker Blake Grupe greeted with strong support by Touchdown Club 

Grupe spoke, answered questions two days after missed kick vs. Packers
news

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans honor diversity, equity, and inclusion award recipients at all-employee pep rally

news

New Orleans Saints legend Marques Colston launches One Dream Academy to benefit student-athletes in the greater New Orleans area

One Dream Academy is focused on developing the next generation of athletes
news

New Orleans Saints announce 2022 High School Coach of the Year is Destrehan's Marcus Scott

The Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award represents the best at the high school level
news

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans provide automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to local recreational facilities

40 NORD facilities and 27 JPRD facilities will receive AEDs and staff training sessions
news

NFL Media to debut docuseries with New Orleans Saints all-pro Demario Davis around his efforts to inspire chance through his Devoted Dreamers Academy

The three-part docuseries and subsequent full-length documentary debuts Dec. 18 and follows the launch of Davis' Devoted Dreamers Academy
news

New Orleans Saints, Crown Royal reward community leaders during 2022 season

Three local fans honored with a 'That Deserves a Crown' gameday package
news

Demario Davis nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year award for second time

New Orleans Saints have named Demario Davis the team's Man of the Year
news

My Cause, My Cleats: Ryan Ramczyk committed on and off the field

Saints offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk discusses his My Cause, My Cleats
Advertising