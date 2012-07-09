Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Thomas Says Saints Backfield Working to be the Best in the League

The Saints quartet of running backs combined for 2,013 rushing yards in 2011

Jul 09, 2012 at 10:11 AM
thomas_prax_stretch.jpg

Pierre Thomas is entering his sixth NFL season and the Saints running back says the main trait that has driven him is stronger than ever – his desire.

Thomas' never-ending ambition to succeed hasn't weakened because he still feels the odds are stacked against him as they were as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2007.

"I have always had the same mentality," said Thomas. "I want to stay focused that way. My main goal is always to stay healthy and stay hungry. You can't slip up in this field. I always have to remember that I have to work hard because there is always a guy trying to take my spot."

He has established himself as one of the best running backs in team history during his Saints tenure. In 63 games with 22 starts, Thomas has carried 521 times for 2,501 yards (4.8 avg.) with 23 touchdown runs and added 166 receptions for 1,363 yards (8.2 avg.) with seven scoring grabs.

The native of the Chicago suburbs is having a smoother offseason than last year. At the end of the 2011 campaign, Thomas was a free agent coming off injured reserve with an ankle injury and the league was entering a lockout.

"Last year we had the lockout and I was just focused on getting healthy and back on the field," said Thomas. "I re-signed with the Saints prior to the lockout and then I just dedicated myself on working out nonstop."

In 2011, Thomas rebounded from his injury-plagued 2010 season and collected 110 carries for 562 yards (5.1 avg.) with five touchdowns, also catching a career-high 50 passes for 425 yards (8.2 avg.) with one touchdown.

Thomas' ability to be as strong of a weapon in the running game, passing game and as a blocker has made him one of the most valuable talents in an offense that has been ranked first in the NFL four out of the past five seasons.

"You do what you have to do to get the job done in this offense," said Thomas. "I do whatever the team needs and I surround myself with people that push me as well."

Included in Thomas' circle of supporters are fellow running backs Chris Ivory, Mark Ingram and Darren Sproles.

running_backs_saints.jpg
 

Despite playing the same position, all four tailbacks don't see one another as the competition but as brothers with one common goal: to help the Saints win.

The Saints quartet of running backs combined for 2,013 rushing yards and 13 rushing scores on 398 carries and 1,181 receiving yards and eight receiving scores on 147 receptions last season. The Saints ranked sixth in the NFL in rushing yards per game (132.9 avg.) in 2011.

"We push each other to do our best," Thomas said of the Saints backfield. "Everybody steps up and takes charge. We could be in the weight room and Chris will say 'let's do one more lift'. Mark and Sproles are the same way."

Thomas said the black and gold running backs are very close off the field and hang out on their off days. The foursome is even planning a trip together before training camp starts in late July.

"I am very excited to get things going and get back at it with these guys," said Thomas. "I have always felt good about this group of running backs. I feel we have something special. Each one of us brings a unique skillset. We are trying to be the best backfield in the league. I see the excitement in these guys' eyes. They are fired up."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Receiver Chris Olave produced huge first half for New Orleans Saints against Atlanta

Safety Tyrann Mathieu had two interceptions to lead defense
news

New Orleans Saints inflict cascade of self-damage in loss to Atlanta

Saints were 0 for 5 in red zone, allowed 228 rushing yards
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore placed on Injured Reserve
news

Rested and healed, New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr prepared for stretch run

'We're in first place - after everything we've been through and haven't been playing perfect on both sides yet'
news

New Orleans Saints cornerback Isaac Yiadom expects to be targeted in Marshon Lattimore's absence

'It just gives me more opportunities to make a play on the ball'
news

Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul hopes to add force to New Orleans Saints defense

'Been around 14 years, and two Super Bowls. I just know how to do it'
news

New Orleans Saints entered, exited bye week with control of own destiny

'We're not relying on help from anybody. We're relying on the guys in this room. And we don't need help from anybody'
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul

Veteran defensive end played for Giants, Buccaneers, and Ravens in his career
news

Florida State Seminoles to retire New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston's jersey

Heisman Trophy winner and 2013 National Champion will be honored following first quarter of Florida State game against North Alabama
news

Taysom Hill's game-worn gear displayed at Pro Football Hall of Fame to celebrate historic accomplishment

Hill becomes second person to tally stats since Frank Gifford 59 years ago
news

Rookie receiver A.T. Perry proved capable fill-in for New Orleans Saints against Minnesota

"There was a little jitters there, but over time I just told myself to just play football"
news

Jimmy Graham named to Senior Bowl 75th Anniversary Team

Former Saints Terron Armstead and Darren Sproles also named to team
Advertising