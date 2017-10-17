Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Thomas Morstead and Emeril Lagasse host What You Give Will Grow Dinner

Join Thomas Morstead, Emeril Lagasse, and the New Orleans Saints for the What You Give Will Grow Dinner, Monday, Oct. 23

Oct 17, 2017 at 02:01 AM

Join Thomas Morstead, Emeril Lagasse, and New Orleans Saints players for the What You Give Will Grow dinner on Monday, Oct. 23. Fans will have the opportunity to join the Black and Gold in order to benefit What You Give Will Grow, a foundation started by Morstead and his wife Lauren with a mission to help children battling cancer in the New Orleans community and beyond.

Fill your plate with the creations of Lagasse, bid on live auction items that you can't find anywhere else and tip your servers as they compete for the MVP title.

Only 200 tickets are available and they are selling out fast. Click here to get yours.

If you want the opportunity to eat a meal made by one of the most world renowned chefs while getting to know your favorite Saints players, don't wait.

The event will be held on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. in the Audubon Tea Room located on 6500 Magazine St. in New Orleans.

What You Give Will Grow aims to improve the lives of those in need through support of local causes and organizations in the New Orleans and Gulf South communities. To date, the organization has given over $2.5 million to a wide range of causes and involved thousands of people along the way.

Thomas Morstead's What You Give Will Grow Dinner

Thomas Morstead's What You Give Will Grow celebrity waiter event presented by Chevron was held Nov. 30 at Desi Vega's Steakhouse. Photos by Annie Hills (New Orleans Saints photos).

