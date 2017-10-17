Thomas Morstead and Emeril Lagasse host What You Give Will Grow Dinner

Join Thomas Morstead, Emeril Lagasse, and New Orleans Saints players for the What You Give Will Grow dinner on Monday, Oct. 23. Fans will have the opportunity to join the Black and Gold in order to benefit What You Give Will Grow, a foundation started by Morstead and his wife Lauren with a mission to help children battling cancer in the New Orleans community and beyond.

Fill your plate with the creations of Lagasse, bid on live auction items that you can't find anywhere else and tip your servers as they compete for the MVP title.

Only 200 tickets are available and they are selling out fast. Click here to get yours.

If you want the opportunity to eat a meal made by one of the most world renowned chefs while getting to know your favorite Saints players, don't wait.

The event will be held on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. in the Audubon Tea Room located on 6500 Magazine St. in New Orleans.